COLUMBIA - Mizzou Women's Basketball team had their first exhibition matchup of the season Wednesday against the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats, and won handedly 70-27.
Despite the success of the Tigers, the first quarter wasn't pretty offensively. The Tigers failed to score at all in the first five minutes of the game tonight.
"We didn't shoot the ball particularly well," Head Coach Robin Pingeton said.
Despite the lack of offensive success in the first five minutes of the game, they still managed to get 15 point in the first quarter, and they rolled in the second quarter.
If you blinked in the second half you probably missed a basket for the Tigers, at one point in the game the score was 37-0 before the Bearcats finally got a ball to drop.
"Defensively, I'm glad to see our offense didn't impact our defense, I felt like defensively, we really got after it, still have to clean up some things and work on some things, but overall, I thought really good defensive effort," Coach Pingeton said.
From there the Tigers went deep into their bench trying different schemes on offense and defense.
Every member on the team played. Junior center Jayla Kelly led in scoring with 12 points.
"My confidence is pretty high just because I know I put in the work this season," Kelly said. "When I get in the game I'm going to do the best I can, play the hardest I can."
The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 1st against Rodgers State, that will be their last exhibition game before kicking off the regular season on Nov. 7th.