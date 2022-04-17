COLUMBIA - The Missouri junior high jumper Roberto Vilches has compiled a list of accomplishments. From NCAA records to world titles, he has made his own name in the sport of track and field.
Reaching those feats came with traveling to the United States from Mexico to grow in his athletic career. He's had a career full of mental and physical ups and downs.
Finding his forever sport
Becoming a high jumper was never on Vilches' radar. He had joined the track team to stay in shape for a different sport he had more devotion in: soccer.
"I told the track coach I'm not planning on running at all," said Vilches. "He got me to do long jump and high jump and I just fell in love with high jump."
Right before high school is when a track and field club coach in Mexico City discovered Vilches' talents. His high jump talents were so distinctive that he ranked second nationally and moved from a 6-foot 1-inch jump to a 7 foot jump within one year.
"I got to qualify for my first youth world championship and after that I felt like this is my sport," said Vilches.
Shortly into high school, college coaches began expressing interest. By Vilches' senior year of high school he had more than 200 offers.
"The coach [at Mizzou] started talking to me my sophomore to junior year of high school," said Vilches. "Once I came here and saw all the opportunities I had I couldn't say no."
The ups and downs
The journey to mastering high jump came with the price of leaving Mexico City, Mexico to jump at the University of Missouri.
"My first year was a little bit rough because all of the culture differences were really shocking to me," said Vilches. "Especially changing from Spanish to English."
He misses his family and the friends back in Mexico. He's noticed how people back home show affection and grow a closer bond differently than people in the United States.
"But I do love America. I feel so independent here," said Vilches.
After experiencing a culture shock his first year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit during Vilches' sophomore season. Missouri jumps coach Iliyan Chamov saw the pandemic as a danger for athletes as they returned the following season.
"When athletes took so many months off, coming back and trying to go where they have been before created a lot of dangerous situations for them," said Chamov. "That is when his injury happened."
Vilches was approaching his third year at Mizzou and a less COVID-19 restricted indoor track season. Before he had much opportunity to compete, he tore his patellar tendon in his left knee, leaving him unable to jump for almost the entire year.
"It was a really rough time of my life," said Vilches.
He took things slow, but found ways to stay in shape for the next season when he would be ready to jump again. He ran laps, did drills, and reminded himself that he would get out of his injury and come back ready to jump.
The 2021-22 season came along and his mindset did just the trick. Vilches has made quite the comeback after spending so much time out of competition.
His accomplishments include placing in the top five for the indoor season at the NCAA Championships and becoming a four-time All American. His highest jump of the season sits at 7-feet 5-inches.
Team impact
Vilches has become a role model and leader on the track team. Teammate Quinton Brown explained how Vilches has been that figure and has taught him a thing or two.
"Actually one meet he was my coach because Chamov was busy [with another jumper]," said Brown. "He helped me tie my personal best, so he knows what he is talking about."
Outside of track and field the team has a close bond with Roberto, whether they go to the mall or play video games together. Brown talked about how Roberto always brings positivity, whether it is during track or during their free time.
"It doesn't matter how high he jumps or what he does he is always down to earth," said Brown. "He is super talented so that speaks a lot about his humility and his perspective on life."
Eye on the prize
For the 2021-22 outdoor season, Vilches has set the goal of qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon and aspires to rank a top three in the SEC and NCAA. His ultimate goal is to go professional and go to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
"I'm trying to stay here until 2024 so that I don't change my training, my coach, the facilities," said Vilches. "I want to keep the same environment all the way and I just need one inch higher to make it to Paris."
Fame is the least of his concerns, but his Instagram biography proves that some words he lives by are becoming a reality. Those words: "work hard until you don't need to introduce yourself."