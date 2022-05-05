CHURCHILL DOWNS - The first weekend in May means it's time for the Kentucky Derby. The 148th running of the derby will take place Saturday, May 7 with post time set for 5:57 p.m. 

Storylines

This year's race will have a different feeling as six-time-winning trainer Bob Baffert will not have a horse in the field. This comes as he is in the second week of his suspension from Churchill Downs for the positive PED test of last year's nullified winner Medina Spirit.

Most experts view this as a competitive field with no clear cut favorite, even with Zandon having the best odds. All 20 horses racing in the field are 3 years old. Post-draw took place on Tuesday. Morning line odds followed immediately after.

Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow will serve as the announcer of Riders Up prior to the Run for the Roses. 

Horses with the highest odds 

Zandon (3-1) opened as the favorite. He's coming off a win in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 9 where at one point he was in last. He'll be running from the 10 gate.

  • Trainer: Chad C. Brown
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat

Epicenter (7-2) opened with the second highest odds. He is coming off a win in the Gun Runner Stakes on Dec. 26 in New Orleans. Epicenter is trained by Steven Asmussen, one of the most successful North American trainers of all-time, but has infamously never won the Kentucky Derby. 

  • Trainer: Steven Asmussen 
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario

Messier (8-1) is coming off a second-place finish at the Santa Anita Derby on April 9. The Santa Anita Derby is considered the West Coast's best Kentucky Derby prep.

  • Trainer: Tim Yakteen
  • Jockey: John Velazquez

Mo Donegal (10-1) is coming off a first-place finish at the Wood Memorial Stakes in Queens, New York. He's a northeastern colt who picked up a win against Zandon at the Remsen Stakes back in December.

  • Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

White Abarrio (10-1) is the winner of two consecutive wins at Gulfstream Park in Florida for the Holy Bull Stakes and Florida Derby. He came in third at a Churchill Downs race in November.

  • Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr.
  • Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Taiba (12-1) was the winner in this year's Santa Anita Derby. He ran an impressive race making a late move against Messier to win. He's only run two races but has won both. Taiba is a formerly Baffert-trained horse until Baffert passed him to Tim Yakteen upon losing his suspension appeal. 

  • Trainer: Tim Yakteen
  • Jockey: Mike E. Smith

Other horses to watch for

  • Charge It (20-1)
  • Crown Pride (20-1)
  • Cyberknife (20-1)
  • Barber Road (30-1)

How to watch

Coverage will begin Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Live. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 5:57 p.m. KOMU 8 will carry the event with KOMU 8 News at 6 being pushed to 6:30 p.m.

