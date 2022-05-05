CHURCHILL DOWNS - The first weekend in May means it's time for the Kentucky Derby. The 148th running of the derby will take place Saturday, May 7 with post time set for 5:57 p.m.
Storylines
This year's race will have a different feeling as six-time-winning trainer Bob Baffert will not have a horse in the field. This comes as he is in the second week of his suspension from Churchill Downs for the positive PED test of last year's nullified winner Medina Spirit.
Most experts view this as a competitive field with no clear cut favorite, even with Zandon having the best odds. All 20 horses racing in the field are 3 years old. Post-draw took place on Tuesday. Morning line odds followed immediately after.
Post Positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/TCuaiHrhF1— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022
Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow will serve as the announcer of Riders Up prior to the Run for the Roses.
He's coming home!Louisville native, multi-Grammy nominated rap sensation @jackharlow will be the announcer of Riders Up prior to the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby!📸 Urban Wyatt pic.twitter.com/mMDqQ8YlC1— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022
Horses with the highest odds
Zandon (3-1) opened as the favorite. He's coming off a win in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 9 where at one point he was in last. He'll be running from the 10 gate.
- Trainer: Chad C. Brown
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
Watch #KyDerby contender Zandon breeze 5 furlongs on Friday under the Twin Spires. pic.twitter.com/UOjOCr88I2— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 29, 2022
Epicenter (7-2) opened with the second highest odds. He is coming off a win in the Gun Runner Stakes on Dec. 26 in New Orleans. Epicenter is trained by Steven Asmussen, one of the most successful North American trainers of all-time, but has infamously never won the Kentucky Derby.
- Trainer: Steven Asmussen
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
Mornings with Epicenter🤩@TwinSpires pic.twitter.com/hNtGEIGE96— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2022
Messier (8-1) is coming off a second-place finish at the Santa Anita Derby on April 9. The Santa Anita Derby is considered the West Coast's best Kentucky Derby prep.
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Jockey: John Velazquez
Messier has arrived at @ChurchillDowns⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xRC5gw8MI9— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2022
Mo Donegal (10-1) is coming off a first-place finish at the Wood Memorial Stakes in Queens, New York. He's a northeastern colt who picked up a win against Zandon at the Remsen Stakes back in December.
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
His final work before the #KyDerby, Mo Donegal (inside) worked 4 furlongs in 48.60. pic.twitter.com/vOZJ7UP6z3— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 30, 2022
White Abarrio (10-1) is the winner of two consecutive wins at Gulfstream Park in Florida for the Holy Bull Stakes and Florida Derby. He came in third at a Churchill Downs race in November.
- Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr.
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
White Abarrio is all of us on a Monday morning. @WLKY pic.twitter.com/RWd6Bmpsg8— Andrew Chernoff - WLKY (@ADChernoff) May 2, 2022
Taiba (12-1) was the winner in this year's Santa Anita Derby. He ran an impressive race making a late move against Messier to win. He's only run two races but has won both. Taiba is a formerly Baffert-trained horse until Baffert passed him to Tim Yakteen upon losing his suspension appeal.
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Jockey: Mike E. Smith
The absolutely stunning, TAIBA (Gun Runner @Three_Chimneys ) 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GK0efOrJwz— Coady Photography (@CoadyPhoto) May 2, 2022
Other horses to watch for
- Charge It (20-1)
Charge It is down for a photoshoot anytime, anywhere. 📸#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/4jgjWOpXEH— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2022
- Crown Pride (20-1)
Lucky Number 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/py5kvZ0lpJ— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2022
- Cyberknife (20-1)
Take a ride on #KyDerby contender Cyberknife. Hold on tight. 🐎💨 pic.twitter.com/vh5KiuRztq— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2022
- Barber Road (30-1)
Barber Road just being....Barber Road🤪 pic.twitter.com/uhaFNqTrsm— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2022
How to watch
Coverage will begin Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Live. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 5:57 p.m. KOMU 8 will carry the event with KOMU 8 News at 6 being pushed to 6:30 p.m.