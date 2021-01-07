JEFFERSON CITY - State lawmakers responded to Wednesday's siege of our nation's Capitol.
KOMU 8 sent emails and left voicemails with more than 30 federal and state government leaders but only received written responses from a handful, all Republicans.
Governor Mike Parson said everyone has the right to protest as long as they don't break the law.
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said, "It should not matter where this violence is occurring. It should never be condoned or equated with protections afforded to citizens by the constitution of the United States of America."
Rep. Suzie Pollock, R-Lebanon, expressed frustration with the results of the presidential election but doesn't see it as a reason for violence.
Rep. Rudy Veit, R-Wardsville, offered advice, saying it serves as a reminder to law makers that they should focus less on reelections and use what is good for our state as their guide.
Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, said the fact that the house and senate were able to reconvene and finish their constitutional process shows that yesterday's events will have no lasting effects on our democracy.
Rep. Kent Haden, Mexico, said what went on in Washington shows societal issues that need to be investigated. In his response, he asked some of the same questions that we were seeking answers to.
Other state leaders, including Governor Parson, contrasted the violence on Capitol Hill with yesterday's protest at the state capitol, praising the fact that Jefferson City protests remained peaceful.
Lawmakers don't go back to work until Monday, which likely played a role in our struggles to connect with them. However, just one day after all the noise in Washington D.C., lawmakers Thursday were mostly silent.