It is going to be an active week ahead with strong storms, warm temperatures, rain, and more.
SUNDAY: STRONG STORMS
By early Sunday afternoon, the chances of showers and storms increase across the region. Into Sunday evening, there is the potential for some stronger storms mixed into the general rain. We are in a Storm Mode Level 1 today for the potential for these storms to produce gusty winds around 50mph, as well as some small hail. While most of Mid-Missouri will see storms, the stronger ones will be few and far between particularly south of I-70. Keep updated with KOMU on the latest on these strong storms.
THE WEEK AHEAD: RAIN, RAIN, AND MORE RAIN
The weather pattern for the week will become "stuck" as a low pressure system sits over the Central Plains. The reason for this is the upper-level support (i.e. Jet Stream) is too far north to effectively move the storm system through our area. This sets up for almost daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.
It will not rain all day everyday, it will likely come in waves. This means that there will be dry time mixed into the week, with each day the rain chance decreasing. Timing each wave is difficult, but will become more clear as we get closer to each wave. Looks like Monday and Tuesday look to be the wettest of the week with showers most of the day. Wednesday we introduce a thunderstorm chance, but these look to be more widely scattered. Thursday into the weekend thunderstorm chances get more isolated as the low pressure system finally moves away.
Any chance for severe weather looks to stay to our west, so these will be typical garden-variety showers and storms for Missouri. However, we will likely see some rain totals around several inches before it is all said and done.
THE FLIP SIDE: WARMING TEMPERATURES
Although rain and clouds will dominate the week, the other story is temperatures gradually warming to finally above average by the weekend.
Bottom line, stay with KOMU 8 News for the latest on the rain chances all week.