JEFFERSON CITY-At 3:35 a.m. this morning the Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire W. Main Street, at the Missouri Probation and Parole Office.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire conditions and began suppression efforts to control the fire at the rear of the building.
The fire is still active at this time. Fire crews continue to do overhaul and salvage operations.
The cause of the fire at this time is unknown. Fire crews are conducting an early investigation and waiting on the Missouri State Fire Marshal Office to arrive on the scene.
Avoid the 2700 block of W. Main Street due to road closures.