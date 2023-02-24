COLUMBIA − Race Matters, Friends, a Columbia nonprofit that works toward racial equity, is calling on city leaders to address Target 8's recent investigation into a 2021 police shooting.
Target 8 reported Thursday night that two Columbia police officers violated the department's body camera policy during a November 2021 shooting outside of Vibez Lounge in downtown Columbia.
Officers shot and killed Quillan Jacobs and later arrested Todd Nesbitt Jr. Target 8 did not name the officers because they did not face criminal charges, and referred to the two as Officer A and Officer B.
Target 8, through an open records request, found there was no audio on Officer A’s body-worn camera (BWC) when the officer shot and killed Jacobs. There was also no video or audio on Officer B’s BWC when they shot Jacobs.
When Target 8 asked if either officer was disciplined, CPD said it doesn't comment on internal investigations or disciplinary issues.
Race Matters, Friends (RMF) is "demanding city leading provide answers about the killing of Quillan Jacobs." The nonprofit called on CPD to release any disciplinary action or policy changes.
RMF President Susan Maze said the nonprofit stands with Jacobs' family in calling for systemic changes to policing.
“This tragic story is yet another example of why Columbia needs real civilian oversight of its police department," Maze said. "We can’t continue to let police act without accountability. Without answers.”
RMF also called on the city council to create a "real civilian police oversight board."
Columbia City Council voted to suspend Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) meetings in August 2022 due to a lack of appeals, resignations, and infighting, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Earlier this month, CPRB began trainings with new and sitting members of the board.
“Columbia's elected leaders have failed to provide the resources, tools and ordinance-backed authority to the Citizens Police Review Board to hold the city’s police department accountable,” Maze said.
As of 3:45 p.m. Friday, RMF said it has not received a response from the city manager's office or the mayor's office. The nonprofit said city councilmembers Andrea Waner, Nick Foster and Pat Fowler were all "trying to get information from the mayor."