BOONE COUNTY — A Missouri State Highway Patrol report reveals that the truck driver who hit and killed a Boone County Fire Protection District official broke the maximum driving time allowed by federal regulations.
Kevin Brunson, 64, failed to slow his tractor trailer before it crashed into the back of BCFPD Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney's SUV, according to a crash report KOMU 8 obtained through an open records request.
Gladney was in his vehicle at the time of the crash. The full report contains witness statements and additional information on the crash. MSHP Cpl. Nicholas March filed it.
In the report, March said Brunson told him he began to slow down on westbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 135 when he saw other cars doing so, but Brunson said it was "too late."
"As I got closer, I realized, they're not moving," Brunson said, according to his witness statement. "I'm trying to brake down and everything with the brakes and sh--, So I pulled, I went over, swerved over to the right lane. I see it was clear, but I didn't see the police officer."
March said Brunson was originally in the left lane because he said he "didn't know what was going on in the right lane." Brunson reportedly said he only swerved into the right lane after seeing a stopped truck in the left lane: "it happened so God-damned quick."
March included multiple witness statements in the report, all who claimed Brunson was speeding in the tractor trailer.
"He didn't even touch his brakes. There is absolutely no way he didn't know something was going on," an unidentified witness said in the report.
That witness was not alone in their sentiment.
"He didn't even slow down and there was never a break light until after the crash," another unidentified witness said in the report. "I've seen a lot of really bad crashes in the years I've been driving a truck. But this is the worst. This is the first time I've had to talk to someone professionally about it."
The report said that federal rules limit how long some drivers spend out on the road, but it did not mention which rule was broken. The report also does not identify how long Brunson had been driving when he crashed into Gladney's vehicle.
No criminal charges have been filed against Brunson. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday it is still an active investigation.