COLE COUNTY - Domestic violence is one of the most underreported crimes in the nation, with Missouri ranking second in the nation of women murdered by men in a 2020 Violence Policy Report.
All Missouri counties must follow Missouri statutes when it comes to domestic violence case arrests, but individual law enforcement agencies can expand on those statutes to enforce stricter measures.
Cole County is one mid-Missouri county that has stricter policies for arresting domestic violence suspects. Suspects are placed under a 24-hour hold after the initial arrest where bond cannot be posted for release. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler explained the reasoning behind this policy.
“The 24 hours is a cool down period for the aggressor in domestic violence situations and also allows the victim to file an ex parte order on the suspect,” Wheeler said. “The 24 hours also allows law enforcement to complete our case and prove beyond reasonable doubt [before the suspect posts bond].”
Ex parte orders in Missouri are also referred to as a court order of protection, where a judge orders an aggressor to not have any contact with victims. Any violation of these orders are grounds for law enforcement to arrest the offending party.
In Cole County through October 2021, 824 ex parte orders were filed against Cole County residents involved in a domestic assault. The number of arrests for domestic violence in the county in the same time period are much lower at 338.
“I don’t think that [the number of domestic violence arrests] is an appropriate number to show how many issues we’re having with domestic violence because that ex parte number is so much higher,” Wheeler said. “The actual domestic violence numbers are a lot bigger than what you think.”
No other mid-Missouri counties report the enforcement of a 24-hour hold policy like Cole County. Neighboring Boone County follows Missouri statute for domestic violence arrests.
Missouri statute 455.085 states any Missouri law enforcement officer can make an arrest in domestic violence cases if officials are called to the same residence within a 12-hour period. Cole County’s 24-hour hold policy allows officers an additional 12 hours to file and make a case against a domestic violence suspect.
While Boone County Sheriff's Office does not enforce the 24-hour hold policy after a suspect's arrest, public information officer and former domestic violence detective Cap. Brian Leer explained how his deputies expand the limitations of the statutes.
“It’s a good intent with the law, however, we task our officers, whether it’s the first or second time they’ve been out there, if they have probable cause to determine a primary physical aggressor,” Cap. Leer said. “They are to make an arrest unless there’s some extenuating circumstances that can be explained.”
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 41.8% of Missouri women and 35.2% of Missouri men experience intimate partner domestic violence in their lifetime. KOMU 8 submitted a sunshine request to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for the number of domestic violence arrests from Aug. 7, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2021. There were 34 reported cases in Boone County within that time frame.
The former executive director of True North Women’s Shelter explained that those numbers could be much higher.
“Domestic violence is underreported because there’s a lot of fear, a lot of shame and a lot of judgment,” Herrera Eichenberger said. “We have laws that are doing nothing to protect the victim and that make women feel helpless in many circumstances.”
Advocates like Eichenberger are in favor of more mid-Missouri counties adopting the 24-hour hold policy. Angela Hirsch, executive director of The Rape and Abuse Crisis Services in Jefferson City, explained how victims at the shelter have found safety from the policy.
“When an arrest is made and a survivor decides to seek any of our services, that 24-hour hold gives us more time to assess the situation, identify any injuries and develop a safety plan as to what the survivor is wanting moving forward,” Hirsch said. “If there wasn’t that 24-hour hold in place, it would be much more difficult to [figure out a safety plan] because time is of an essence, particularly immediately following an assault.”
JT McLean was the primary suspect in the murder of longtime girlfriend Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee Abitz. Following the charges of the Abitz’s case, McLean was found dead by South Dakota officers with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in September 2021.
KOMU 8 found McLean had a history of domestic violence with his ex-wife before the murder of Allison and Jozee Abitz. He was charged with multiple cases of abuse with and without stalking against his ex wife in 2017.
KOMU 8 filed a sunshine request with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for McLean’s violation of court order of protection in January 2021. According to the report, McLean was arrested at 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 11, booked at 10:30 a.m. and released on bond at 11:54 a.m.
Eichenberger explained the importance of time in domestic violence cases between when an arrest is made and when the suspect is released.
“That 24 hours is crucial because that’s 24 hours the victim has to come up with a plan, to be able to get out of that home, get the help they need,” Eichenberger said. “If they don’t have that time, within an hour, the abuser can be back in the same home.”
Violations of court order of protections or ex parte Orders are only reprimanded when the victim contacts law enforcement and says a violation has been made.
“A lot of times these people are bonding out before the reports are even done,” Leer said. “I do think the one deterrent for any crime, including orders of protection, violation or domestic assault and abuse, is the threat of an arrest.”
During the 24-hour hold policy in Cole County, suspects cannot post bond less than 24 hours from the time of arrest. Missouri Coalition Against Domestic Violence public policy director Jennifer Carter Dochler believes enacting the same policy throughout Missouri would enable consistency.
“What we often hear in these cases is while the victim is still giving their statement to police, the person who was arrested has already been able to be released before the victim has even left the police station,” Carter Dochler said. “So that 24 hours allows more time for the victims to [seek safety] because the abusive partner might be waiting for the person before they get back home.”
Sheriff Wheeler and Cap. Leer also explained the issue of retaliation from abusers in situations where an arrest was made for domestic violence.
“There’s always a possibility of retaliation,” Cap. Leer said. “There’s a lot of fear and control in these situations, and retaliation can be in the form of alienation, abandonment or the loss of financial support.”
Sheriff Wheeler said the 24-hour hold can also aim at preventing physical retaliation in addition to providing additional time to seek safety for victims.
“Sometimes just by separating and calming down, you start thinking logically again and not illogically,” Wheeler said. “And you’re able to [cool down] instead of going back to the residence and getting into a worse fight, instead of assault where someone gets hurt real bad, I think it’s safer for individuals that are involved in domestic violence.”
Sheriff Wheeler and Cap. Leer also said repeat offenses are common in domestic violence cases. Sheriff Wheeler explained that Cole County’s 24-hour rule can help prevent violent situations from happening multiple times.
“I think there’s a better probability of helping break the cycle of that violence and I believe it maybe enlightens somebody, if they’re sitting in the jail cell, realizing how far they’ve escalated this,” Wheeler said. “It also helps the [victim] because you have people stepping in to help so they know they’re not alone.”
Warning signs someone may be suffering from domestic abuse are:
- Reserved and distant behavior
- Exhibits excessive privacy concerning their personal life
- Physical signs of abuse or attempts to masks physical signs of abuse
- Newly developed drug or alcohol addiction
If you or someone you know is in danger of domestic violence, Missouri has multiple resources to get help. True North of Columbia and The Rape and Abuse Crisis Service in Jefferson City offer free resources for anyone at risk of domestic violence. Their crisis hotlines are 573-875-1370 and 573-634-4911, respectively.