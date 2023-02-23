COLUMBIA - More than a year ago, a mass shooting outside a Columbia bar left one dead and five others injured. Now, a displaced Columbia family is calling for systemic change after losing their loved one in the incident.
During the early morning hours of Nov. 14, 2021, officers with the Columbia Police Department were dispatched downtown to Vibez Lounge, a nightclub on North Fifth Street. Officers were notified that Quillan Jacobs and Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr., both Columbia men, were reportedly involved in a shooting at 3:20 a.m. that left five people injured, according to a report.
After a verbal argument broke out outside of Vibez Lounge, police fired multiple shots at Jacobs, killing the 30-year-old outside of the nightclub, according to police reports. Officers arrested Nesbitt, who was 28 years old at the time of the incident.
This incident was among a string of shootings in downtown Columbia in the fall of 2021. KOMU 8 News reported on five of the shootings from September through November 2021 and said they were under investigation by Columbia police.
“This became one of the worst days of our lives,” said Candice Gay, Jacobs’ sister. “He was like the father to my kids. He was a great person."
Through an open records request, Target 8 obtained a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as the agency conducted a special investigation. The report included summaries of interviews with the two officers who shot Jacobs and their body-worn camera footage from the scene. Target 8 will refer to them as Officer A and Officer B.
Jacobs was shot 13 times, according to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office, leading his family to push for more police transparency and accountability.
"You put 10 in him after he was on the ground?" said Gay, questioning CPD's use of deadly force. “You have something going on with you. … You should not be safe enough to be on the streets.”
‘He stopped moving and I stopped shooting’: Officer A recounts shooting Jacobs
Target 8 reviewed the BWC footage. There was no audio on Officer A’s BWC when the officer shot and killed Jacobs. There was also no video or audio on Officer B’s BWC when they shot Jacobs.
In the first 30 seconds of Officer A’s footage, when a reported gun exchange occurred outside of Vibez Lounge between Jacobs and Nesbitt, there was no audio attached.
During the special investigation, Officer A, who was interviewed by MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, said around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, they heard a “volley of gunshots,” approximating 10 to 15 shots. Moments later, Officer A told investigators they saw Jacobs fleeing from a large crowd outside of the nightclub.
Officer A said when they observed Jacobs running, it appeared as though he was not running “right.” They clarified by saying Jacobs’ hands resembled the two-hand grip on a handgun while he was running.
Officer A, who said Jacobs looked “suspicious,” recounted they said, “That’s my guy. That’s a suspect,” to themself at the scene after watching Jacobs run away from the crowd.
The video showed Officer A chasing Jacobs into an alley between Plaza Tire and Vibez Lounge on North Fifth Street, then firing their weapon at Jacobs. Officer A continued firing shots into Jacobs after he fell to the ground.
“For some unknown reason, the suspect fell face first to the ground,” Officer A said in the interview with MSHP.
Officer A said they “saw the gun” on the concrete after Jacobs fell to the ground. Then, Officer A said they shot Jacobs.
“I don't remember a specific number. I think it was around eight. I wasn't counting rounds,” Officer A said. “He stopped moving and I stopped shooting.”
The footage also showed Officer A turn on the BWC audio 30 seconds into the video clip, which was moments after the fatal shooting.
When Jacobs stopped moving, authorities handcuffed him before assessing his injuries or checking his pulse, according to the BWC footage. The video showed officers had a gun pointed at Jacobs’ head while they handcuffed his limp body. One officer attempted CPR.
Jacobs was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officer A admitted in their interview with MSHP they didn’t have their body-worn camera fully activated when they fatally shot Jacobs. Officer A said they attempted to activate it after the shooting. They explained to MSHP investigators the video would record 30 seconds before the camera was activated, but there wouldn’t be any audio.
‘I honestly can’t say that’: Officer B unsure about shooting Jacobs
Officer B said during their interview with MSHP they had finished a traffic stop on Seventh Street and Broadway when they heard eight to 15 gunshots near Vibez Lounge.
After parking their patrol car near Plaza Tire, Officer B said they saw Officer A chasing someone, who was later identified as Jacobs. Officer B said they ran after where Officer A chased Jacobs into the alley and opened fire.
“Officer A fires, I fire, and the guy falls to the ground. I fired twice,” Officer B said.
MSHP asked Officer B why they shot Jacobs, too. They came up short of an answer and responded by saying, “I honestly can’t say that.”
When Target 8 reviewed Officer B's body camera footage, neither their video nor audio were attached when they shot Jacobs. Officer B said they attempted to activate his body camera when they left their patrol car, according to MSHP's special investigation report. Officer B actually didn't turn on their body camera until after Jacobs had already been shot and was lying on the ground, according to the BWC footage.
“I looked down again and realized it wasn't on and at some point, it came on,” Officer B said.
Officer B said they activated their BWC, “but wasn’t sure at which point in time it turned on.”
Explainer: CPD's body camera policy
The officers’ failure to activate their BWCs in time to have their encounter with Jacobs fully documented violates Policy 447 in Chapter 4 of the CPD Policy and Procedure Manual.
Policy 447 states, “Officers who are issued a BWC shall activate the BWC to record all contacts with citizens in the performance of official duties while working either regular-duty or extra-duty employment in CPD uniform.”
Audio and video recordings also enhance CPD's ability to review probable cause for arrest, officer and suspect interaction, and evidence for investigative and prosecutorial purposes, and to provide additional information for officer evaluation and training, according to Policy 447.
Officer A said at the time of the shooting they were “working their assigned shift area,” which they described, in the interview with MSHP, as downtown Columbia.
Officer A explained why they were already observing Vibez Lounge before the shooting.
“That is where most of our problems kind of are,” Officer A said.
CPD's response
Lt. Clinton Sinclair, a special investigations commander with CPD, spoke to Target 8 about the obstacles police officers face while responding to a scene where deadly force may be required.
“Sometimes we make mistakes," Sinclair said.
Target 8 asked Columbia police if the department disciplined Officer A and Officer B specifically for using deadly force and not fully documenting it on their BWC, as they were reportedly on duty. CPD declined to comment on those matters, citing the department doesn't comment on internal investigations or disciplinary issues.
"It’s just a situation where there are so many more important things that we need to address than turning on our body camera," the lieutenant said. “You never know what’s going to happen in a day.”
Sinclair said he’s had instances where a body camera has fallen off his protective vest during a fight. He also said during his experience, there are times, similar to Officer A and Officer B’s cases, when officers are responding to fast-developing scenes and they don’t get their body cameras on in time.
“We’re human beings,” Sinclair said. “We forget to activate our body cameras.”
Previous legislation about body-camera policies
Target 8 looked into solutions officials are considering to ensure police are following all of their body camera footage-related policies.
House Bill 2354 Section A Section 590.1025, introduced during the 2016 regular session, states that officer-worn recording equipment must record any interaction between a peace officer and a member of the public and must include both audio and video.
Senate Bill 628 would compel law enforcement agencies in cities with a population of more than 100,000 people to require their officers to wear a body-worn camera at all times while on duty and in uniform.
SB 628 also said if an officer fails to record a contact, they would be suspended without pay until the completion of an investigation into why the contact was not recorded.
Similar bills to HB 2354 and SB 628 haven't been filed during the current legislative session, according to online records.
'Hold yourself accountable': Jacobs' family vying for systemic change
A special prosecutor was brought into the case to decide whether Officer A and Officer B would face charges for their actions in the shooting. St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar’s office decided not to charge the officers.
CPD officers arrested Nesbitt at his apartment in Columbia around 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, hours after the shooting, according to court documents. CPD arrived at Nesbitt’s apartment and attempted to get him out, but after three and a half minutes, Nesbitt jumped out of a window from his third-floor apartment to avoid arrest. CPD officers surrounded Nesbitt and arrested him.
Officers took Nesbitt to University Hospital to be treated for a leg injury he sustained after jumping out of the window. He was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault in November 2021.
Those charges were dropped on July 25, 2022, when Nesbitt pleaded guilty to resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and was sentenced to four years in the Boone County Jail. He has over two years left in his sentence.
In Jacobs' case, an MSHP Forensic Lab Report would later reveal that there was no gunshot residue found on Jacobs’ hands. The lab report lists a few reasons why forensic investigators didn’t find gunshot residue:
- Jacobs didn’t fire a weapon.
- Jacobs did fire a weapon, but gunshot residue wasn’t deposited in detectable amounts.
- The residue could’ve been wiped off from the time Jacobs allegedly fired his weapon outside of Vibez and when CPD shot and killed him.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones told the community during a public briefing regarding the shooting that the incident impacts everyone. Jones also said this particular shooting wasn’t “just a police issue” and that it was also a “community issue.”
Target 8 reached out to the owner of Vibez Lounge for comment about how they’re ensuring safety for their customers. The owner did not respond to the request for comment.
Target 8 also spoke with Jacobs’ family lawyer about his case. The lawyer declined to provide additional information about the case and said they are no longer practicing as a public defender for Jacobs’ family.
Gay, Jacobs’ sister, is not accepting the Columbia police’s response, saying officers should be held to a higher standard due to their crucial role in the community.
“If you’re a police officer, you should help the community instead of trying to seek who you feel is the bad person in the community or someone that you just don’t like,” she said.
Jacobs’ friends and family remembered him through a balloon release on Nov. 14, 2022, to celebrate the first anniversary of his death.
Gay organized the event to get the family and those who loved Quillian most together.
“We’re trying to make the better out of it,” Gay said.
Target 8 also spoke to Jacobs’ mother, Angela Gay, a Columbia resident of more than 30 years. Angela Gay said she moved out of Missouri in March 2022, after her son was killed.
“Anybody you talk to they’ll tell you he’d always say he loved ‘em,” Angela Gay said. “He would always be there to encourage someone and just make things better.”
Candice Gay wants CPD to hold itself accountable.
"Hold yourself accountable, especially your police,” she said. “That's all I want you to do for the community,” Candice Gay said while fighting back tears.