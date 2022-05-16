JEFFERSON CITY − Quatavia Givens is currently facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray. Givens was Gray's caregiver at the time of his death. Givens is now in custody, but for almost two years, she was out on pre-trial release.
Gray was first reported missing on Oct. 25, 2018 and his body was found several days later. An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma.
Givens was initially charged with second-degree murder in 2019. She was let out of jail on pre-trial release until she was rearrested in 2021 for the upgraded murder charge, which she pleaded not guilty to.
Nancy Pringer, a member of "Justice for Darnell Gray," believes Givens should have never been out of jail.
"She and all criminals, especially those violent against children, should never be bailed out," Pringer said. "Hopefully she never gets out, we feel she is dangerous to society."
During her 22 months out on bond, Givens wore an ankle bracelet and was monitored via GPS. She was also able to live in an apartment and maintain employment. Givens worked at Wendy's, Taco Bell, Lyft, Instacart and DoorDash.
Former prosecuting attorney Bill Tackett said Givens' release stems from a 2019 Missouri Supreme Court ruling, which contains major aspects concerning bond.
"It says that a judge should first consider a non-monetary condition for release," Tackett said.
"However if the judge feels the old, two-pronged approach isn't satisfied, then they can still go ahead and incarcerate them," Tackett said. "It states if the accused is a threat to the community, and or if they're they a flight risk. That's really what all this comes down to."
Presiding Judge William Hickle denied Givens bond back in March. He disagreed with the former presiding Judge Jon Beetem's ruling that Givens didn't pose a threat to the community.
"The Court denies the request in Defendants motion that the indictment be dismissed, denies the request for bond modification and determines that no combination of non-monetary conditions and monetary conditions will secure the safety of the community. Defendant shall be detained pending trial. Bond is denied," Judge Hickle's ruling explicitly stated.
Defense attorney Justine Finney said she disagreed with the ruling, but she respected it.
"I think [bond] is absolutely a person's right. In this country, we are presumed innocent until proved guilty," Finney said.
Missouri's online case record system confirms at least two other mid-Missouri residents accused of violent crimes have been released on bond.
William Niemet and Jeffrey McWilliams both face murder charges. Niemet faces a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in a 1991 death occurring back when he was a teenager. McWilliams faces a second-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in a 2017 death. Both trials are pending at this time.
"People often prejudge cases," MU law professor Frank O. Bowman said.
"They often say, this person was charged with a horrible crime and they should sit in jail. Well, no, that's not the way the system is supposed to work," Bowman explained.
Bowman discussed a judge's decision in denying bond could involve the seriousness of the charges. The more serious the charges, the greater the risk of flight, Bowman said.
Tackett echoed with a similar opinion. He said Judge Beetem's decision to release Givens on second-degree murder charges was a far different scenario than current Judge Hickle's decision to hold Givens on the upgraded charges.
Advocates for Gray said they were happy with Hickle's ruling and would be concerned if Givens had been released again.
Givens' trial is tentatively set for March 2023. She faces counts of first-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse.