KNOB NOSTER - Daily operations at the Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) in Johnson County has resulted in eight contaminated sites.
KOMU 8's Target 8 learned asbestos was prevalent on the base, which is approximately 4,677 acres of land.
The base is home to the 509th Bomb Wing and is the only home of the B-2 Advanced Technology Bombers.
It is unclear what the full risks of exposure to the chemicals at Whiteman AFB could cause, but there are currently lawsuits against manufacturers of the chemicals. Attorneys argue that exposure to the chemicals could cause cancer or other conditions down the line.
'Forever chemicals'
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), contaminants of concern at Whiteman AFB include petroleum products and waste, chlorinated solvents, unexploded ordnance, low-level radioactive waste, metals, pesticides and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).
But there is also an emerging contaminant: perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).
During an environmental investigation, 13 contaminated sites required further investigation after an a base-wide Phase I records search in 1984.
In the latter half of the 1980s, more sites were discovered, bringing the total to 44 sites that required further investigation.
Over the years as cleanup work progressed, sites that were deemed fit for closure dropped the number of active sites down to eight.
But Whiteman AFB still ranks No. 69 on the Environmental Working Group's (EWG) list of the top 100 most-polluted military bases.
According to the EWG, the last test performed onsite in 2018 uncovered a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) concentration of 89,000 parts per trillion (ppt) and detected PFOS, Perfluorobutane sulfonate (PFBS) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA).
Eighty-nine thousand ppt is significant and exceeds the Environmental Protection Agency's limits for PFAS, which is currently 0.004 ppt for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.
PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, often called "forever chemicals" because of how long they stay in the human body and environment.
Because of its widespread use and its persistence in the environment, many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals around world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment.
Why chemicals are at Whiteman AFB
The Air Force began using Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) in the 1970s as a firefighting agent to extinguish petroleum fires. It was commonly used to help control plane crash fires.
At Whiteman AFB, the foam was used to extinguish fires and in training exercises.
In 2010, the EPA began raising concern about PFAS. In November 2015, more environmentally-friendly AFFF formulas were added to the U.S. Department of Defense's qualified products list for firefighting agents.
The Air Force began replacing both PFOS-based and other legacy AFFF products with a new, environmentally responsible formula in August 2016 and completed new foam delivery in August 2017.
According Glenn Golson, the 509th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental element chief, Whiteman replaced the original AFFF formula in September 2018 and currently keeps limited supplies of the new formula on base for emergencies.
Meanwhile, Chandler Duncan, an associate attorney at the ELG, said PFOS and PFOA are the two main PFAS chemicals.
"In the case of Whiteman Air Force Base, you know, they found this lingering PFAS where they were using AFFF firefighting foam to extinguish fires. And they've been using that foam since the '70s at Whiteman Air Force Base, and it's still persisting in the environment," Duncan said. "It could have gotten into the groundwater; it could linger in the air."
Human exposure to high levels of PFAS chemicals 'very dangerous'
While the full risks for humans who are exposed to the chemicals are unknown, ELG, located in Birmingham, Alabama, says exposure to PFAS chemicals is linked to cancer or other severe conditions.
Those conditions include adult leukemia, aplastic anemia, multiple types of cancers, reproductive issues and other medical issues.
Duncan told KOMU 8 News that Whiteman AFB is mostly contaminated with PFAS chemicals, and that it's a probable human carcinogen.
"It is most closely linked to kidney and testicular cancer," Duncan said. "So that's kind of our focus. We also are focused on bladder cancer, pancreatic, liver and some others. But those are really what we're concerned with."
At Whiteman AFB, out of the eight active sites, seven have remedies to clean up the contamination, while one site is under investigation.
Andrew Klauba, an environmental analyst at the DNR, said DNR representatives at the base work as state regulators.
"We just are working to make sure that Whiteman Air Force Base is protective of human health and the environment," Klauba said.
Controls are in place to prevent the construction of drinking water wells and some buildings may be subject to vapor intrusion from subsurface contaminants.
The base also undergoes continual monitoring of active sites.
The DNR discovered a new site while performing groundwater sampling on a fuel spill site. Site investigation phase is in beginning stages, starting with per fluorinated compounds in groundwater at areas with a history of fire training where the firefighting foam may have been used.
"So the remedies at Whiteman, their land use controls, their institutional controls, one of the parts of the remedy is we have to perform site inspections with these annually to see how they're functioning," Klauba said.
Whiteman AFB also has a base-wide drinking water ban on potable water from the base.
The drinking water supply was sampled in 2016 and again in September 2021, and PFAS has been non-detected in the drinking water.
There is the emerging contaminant of PFOS.
"That is under investigation right now," Klauba said. "We're currently looking into the status of 'Is there PFOS at Whiteman Air Force Base?' And we have ongoing investigations right now actually, that's looking into seeing is it there."
It is unknown if anyone has developed diseases from exposure to the contaminants at Whiteman AFB. Klauba said they "don't necessarily know" the impact the contaminants have on people.
But Target 8 pressed Klauba on the subject and asked if illnesses could develop down the line after exposure to the contaminants at the base.
"I mean, yeah, if you look up the data sheets on these contaminants, we understand what they do to the human body," Klauba said. "It all depends on if you were exposed, how long you were exposed to it, how much of it you were exposed to. It's science."
Duncan says exposure to a high level of PFAS is "very dangerous."
"You know, these are very carcinogenic chemicals and any exposure can be a dangerous exposure," Duncan said. "So being living on base, working on base and being exposed to that much at all times, it's very dangerous and you know, puts your health at risk."
Litigation against 'forever chemicals'
The ELG began its first PFAS and AFFF litigation roughly four years ago.
"PFAS, it's been around since the '60s," Duncan said. "But the companies that created it knew that it was dangerous, but to the public, it hasn't been a concern for very long. Since the early 2000s, we've kind of known that it might be dangerous, and it's only getting more obvious that it's dangerous."
The main concern in ELG's litigation is focused on suing the companies that created, sold and manufactured these chemicals.
"Yeah, there is some concern that the government and the military knew the dangers of these chemicals," Duncan said. "But our primary concern at this time, all of our complaints, all of our litigation is against the manufacturers and creators and distributors of these chemicals."
DuPont de Nemours Inc. and 3M were the two primary defendants in the case, as the creators of PFOA and PFOS.
On Nov. 10, California's Attorney General Rob Bonta sued DuPont, 3M and several other companies to recoup the clean-up costs the "forever chemicals."
Bonta said the lawsuit followed a multiyear investigation that found the companies marketed products containing PFAS for decades, despite the companies knowing they cause cancer, developmental defects and other health problems.
Bonta said the lawsuit could ultimately seek hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and costs.
"So we didn't start these cases until about four years ago," Duncan said. "And you know, we have Air Force bases, we have firefighters, we have water drinkers that drink contaminated water and became ill. These are kind of new cases, and I fear that there's only going to be more because we're just now finding out about how dangerous these chemicals are."
The question still remains about the health risks to those who were exposed to PFAS at Whiteman AFB.
"So, if you worked at Whiteman Air Force Base and you worked with firefighting foam for 20 years, and you used it regularly, and then you develop testicular cancer, it's almost a surefire, specific causation for your testicular cancer being caused by the AFFF use, because of the PFAS chemicals in AFFF," Duncan said.
The base declined to be officially interviewed, however, on Nov. 14, base commander Col. Daniel Diehl sent KOMU 8 News this statement:
"The 509th Bomb Wing and the Department of the Air Force take seriously our commitment as stewards of the environment to protect human health and natural resources at Whiteman Air Force Base and our surrounding partner communities. We are dedicated to continual improvement of our processes and methodologies that reduce waste, promote pollution prevention, and enhance safety while fulfilling operational mission requirements. As part of a broad Air Force-wide analysis of potential environmental impacts associated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that may be associated with our mission activities, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) is conducting a CERCLA-based response to address PFAS in the environment at Whiteman AFB. Two PFAS compounds, were components of aqueous film forming foam used at Whiteman AFB and other military installations to control petroleum-based fires. In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency established a lifetime health advisory (LHA) for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in drinking water of 70 parts per trillion. AFCEC has conducted a Preliminary Assessment and Site Inspection at Whiteman to determine if the compounds are present in the environment, and if drinking water supplies are impacted at levels above the EPA LHA. In addition, drinking water samples, taken from water supply wells that draw from a deep groundwater aquifer, were non-detect for PFOS/PFOA. The 509 CES and AFCEC Environmental Restoration Project Manager have worked closely with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and routinely share progress of the on-going response with them. Although PFOS and PFOA are not regulated compounds, AFCEC is continuing its environmental response to ensure drinking water sources are protected, and PFOS/PFOA in groundwater does not pose a risk to drinking water sources," Col. Diehl said.
Asbestos at Whiteman AFB
While researching PFAS, Target 8 found this "reference" document concerning the presence of asbestos on the base.
The document includes these images:
Samples were inspected, which indicated that the following materials contain greater than 1% asbestos.
The asbestos was found in the aircrew lounge, utility closets, inside hallways, the base weather conference room, in the wall panel and in tiles, according to the document.
It also mentions "Tehama" did the inspection, which is a tribally-owned environmental and engineering services company located in Kansas City, Missouri.
Target 8 contacted Tehama to discuss their inspection, but Tehama would not speak to the press.
"It looks like this company was hired or contracted out by the federal government to conduct kind of a study on this building. It looks like this building is set for demolition," Klauba said.
Target 8 presented the reference document to Klauba to get expert analysis.
Klauba recognized that the reference document was connected to a bid for Building 35 on Whiteman AFB to be demolished.
Remains of the old air traffic control tower are connected to the facility and is a steel structure.
Klauba sent Target 8 a document showing the bid for demolition from March 2022.
The building was demolished in September 2022, according to the base's 509th Civil Engineer Squadron. It had been vacant since September 2021.
Asbestos does pose a health risk if one breathes in asbestos fibers that are released into the air, including asbestosis (scarring of the lungs), lung cancer and mesothelioma (a rare form of cancer of the lining of the body cavity).
Asbestos fibers that are enclosed behind walls, isolated in attics, bound tightly in an intact product, or kept away from the interior environment of a home or building typically poses little risk.
"The asbestos found in Building 35 was properly encased during the occupancy of the facility. It was identified within the statement of work for the contractors demolishing the building, to prevent exposure during demolition and to ensure proper disposal of the materials," Col. Diehl said.
ELG was also unable to comment on the asbestos.