COLUMBIA - As overdose deaths increase in Columbia and surrounding mid-Missouri areas, various organizations are stepping up to combat the issue.
One of the most recent efforts centers around data.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is the main entity in Columbia responsible for contextualizing data from the police department, sheriff’s office and the medical examiner.
“Looking at the numbers to find out what's going on helps us to create a map for how to resolve some of these issues and make those numbers go down a lot farther,” said Heather Harlan, a PHHS employee in the Health Education and Promotion unit.
Harlan has been at the forefront of the efforts to collect data for Columbia and Boone County as a member of the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition (BCORC).
“In 2019, there wasn't even a code for an overdose dispatch with our emergency services," Harlan said. "Our first responders and our local first responders decided this is happening a lot more often, we need to code from this, we need to start collecting numbers to get that.”
On multiple occasions, KOMU 8 reached out to the Columbia Police Department for comment on its overdose data tracking, but the department did not respond.
Harlan says after putting a call out to create a task force for county-wide data, other barriers like COVID-19 made it harder to get things up and running. In addition, she says the data work is purely volunteer-based, so there are no paid employees solely devoting their efforts to this cause.
“To begin to get the numbers and the information that we needed to address this separate emergency was a challenge,” she said.
That’s why Harlan was in favor of the contract that PHHS has with the city. This contract most recently appeared on the city council’s consent agenda on Nov. 28. At the meeting, the council agreed to authorize amendment No. 1 of the program services contract. This means that now, PHSS will receive $41,500 or the upcoming year.
The contract began on Sept. 1, 2021, and ends on Aug. 31, 2023. Within that two-year period, there is $83,000 going toward the Data to Action Program. Based on the information outlined in the contract, the $41,500 number is how much money the program gets each year.
The money is federally funded through a grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. In the project description on the contract, the stated purpose is to “achieve Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s desired outcomes of decreasing rates of opioid misuse and opioid use disorder, increasing provision of evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder, and decreasing drug overdose death rates.”
The members of the overdose coalition meet bimonthly in order to touch base about whether they are fulfilling their outlined goals on the contract.
Harlan explained that as a full-time employee working out of a cubicle, there is only so much she can do from the inside.
“Probably the most important thing is the involvement of our first responders that help us see what's going on on the street,” Harlan said.
She said the steps to actually track data and progress involve all three of the main first responders: CPD, the sheriff’s department and the medical examiner.
“But to begin to compare figures to see if we're making progress, [we look at] the number of dispatch calls where an overdose situation is suspected,” Harlan said. “Then, we take that number and then we check with our law enforcement. If law enforcement who are trained to recognize that it's probably an overdose drug overdose situation, then [we] write a report on that."
Essentially, the coalition needs confirmation from all three entities that the deaths were drug related.
But with COVID-19 and the need for additional laboratory testing in some cases, Harlan said it’s difficult to confirm if a death was drug-related. She said about once a month, the only confirmed data is how many dispatch calls have been made and how many reports have been filed.
Harlan compiled the most recent data from CPD and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office into a comprehensive chart. Based on the data, depicted in the chart, dispatches involving suspected overdoses, which sat at 402 in 2020, decreased to 314 in 2022. There was also a slight decrease in officer reports taken on designated probable overdoses from 193 to 165. The number of deaths caused from drug overdoses, however, increased from 18 to 25 from 2020 to 2022.
Though the chart seems straightforward at face value, Harlan says there are important factors to keep in mind when analyzing the data:
- Prior to 2020, there was no emergency dispatch code for an overdose situation.
- There may be a lag in final determination of the cause of death if the medical examiner’s office has a backlog of deaths to investigate. Therefore, this number may be incomplete.
- This graph does not indicate overdose situations in which Narcan (naloxone) was used and no first responders were called.
Additionally, Harlan said when the coalition gathers information from data, demographic factors and general questions include:
- Age
- Sex
- Race or ethnicity
- Address of the overdose
- Was naloxone administered?
- Is the person temporarily unsheltered?
- From the Medical Examiner’s report, what drugs were present?
- From the Medical Examiner’s report, what drug is listed as the cause of death?
In its first year review – written in October 2021 – the coalition outlined a list of accomplishments and highlights from the past year, including:
- Growing its list of community partners
- Collaboration with existing coalitions
- Addressing stigma
- Continuing to educate the public on Missouri Good Samaritan Law
- Continuing to support and promotion of Columbia Boone County Health Department’s work to give out naloxone
Jefferson City man gives back
This list, in fact, heavily resembles efforts of one local Jefferson City man. For him, the topic of overdoses and addiction hits close to home.
“I had a lived experience,” said Doug Wright III, founder of Building Community Bridges (BCB), a Jefferson City-based organization that houses local businesses and offers various community programs and resources. “You know, I grew up out there. I'm originally from Detroit. So I know both sides. I sold dope, I used drugs, you know. I've been homeless. I'm, you know, so I understand.”
One of Wright’s most recent endeavors has been compiling harm reduction kits filled with Narcan provided by the Missouri Institute of Mental Health and various pamphlets filled with information on where local residents can go to get help. He says one of the most important aspects of his efforts is education. As a former heroin addict and dealer, he said he knows the journey all too well.
“I wasn't able to live my recovery life until I got a better understanding of what recovery is,” Wright said. “And then that helped me become hopeful. And each day that I walk in my recovery life, I become stronger. So I'm just all here to pay it forward, to bring hopefulness back.”
Wright says one of the terms he learned throughout his recovery journey was harm reduction. He says this terminology is how he approaches his recovery-based situations.
“What I loved about the harm reduction is it meets people where they’re at,” he said. “Harm reduction is to help people that are not ready to stop using. ... To give them some type of security is to let them know that somebody cares, ‘Hey, we got this Narcan for you. Do you know about this Good Samaritan Law?’”
Harlan said based on her research, people have such a hard time wrapping their heads around harm reduction because of stigma.
“One of the things that we find, of course, is that because there's so much bias and misunderstanding and stigma around substance use issues, that people lose their community,” Harlan said.
Wright said this is one of the main reasons why the need for recovery efforts is ongoing.
“You can never have too much advertisement about Narcan,” Wright said. “You can never have too much advertisement about the Good Samaritan Law, because people are out here doing this every day.”
That’s why both the BCORC and BCB are continuing efforts to decrease overdoses in mid-Missouri.
The coalition is hosting SAVE a LIFE! naloxone events where they distribute free boxes of Narcan. One event took place on Dec. 8, and its upcoming event is on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Harlan said anyone in need of free Narcan can visit the Columbia/Boone County PHHS building at 1005 Worley St. Upon entry, they will be asked three questions, which help with data collection:
- What is the race/ethnicity of the person this kit is for?
- What is the sex assigned at birth of the person the kit is for?
- Is the person this kit is intended for temporarily unsheltered?
The process for BCB is a little shorter. According to Wright, anyone in need of a kit can stop by BCB at 213 E. Ashley St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to get one for free.
For both Harlan and Wright, data does not equate to impact. In the past year, Harlan says BCORC has distributed more than 400 kits of two-dose boxes of Narcan. For BCB, Wright says he gives out about one kit a day. Still, they both say they measure success not only by numbers in every instance, but also by individual lives they can save.
“A hundred percent of the people who die of an overdose never have the opportunity to find a different life,” Harlan said.