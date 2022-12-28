COLUMBIA - 1,425,543: That's how many people who are enrolled in Missouri Medicaid services. Of that number, 720,984 are children.
The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) manages Missouri Medicaid through a partnership with its Family Support Division (FSD) and MO HealthNet.
By the end of October, the adult expansion total sat at 274,164, out of 1,407,961 people who were enrolled. That number has continued to increase in the following months, but the most recent report released by DSS contained data for the month of October.
Let's break down the number of expansion enrollees by mid-Missouri county:
- Boone County - 6,946
- Cole County - 2,726
- Callaway County - 2,047
- Audrain County - 1,349
- Randolph County - 1,405
- Howard County - 383
- Cooper County - 682
Missouri was expected to see 250,000 to 270,000 people become eligible after the expansion passed in July 2021 and took effect in November 2021.
The state has already hit that goal, and applications continue to roll in each month. The FSD within DSS processes those applications, then once an individual is approved to receive Medicaid, MO HealthNet takes over.
According to a monthly report, 14,962 Missourians submitted Medicaid applications in October. The number of applicants who applied in October in mid-Missouri include the following:
- Boone County - 447
- Cole County - 176
- Callaway County - 107
- Audrain County - 68
- Randolph County - 79
- Howard County - 19
- Cooper County - 36
Since expansion took effect, FSD experienced a backlog in applications and processing. Individuals began to experience longer wait times to hear if they had been approved or rejected for benefits.
The federal government requires state government to process Medicaid applications a maximum of 45 days after submission. FSD went over that 45-day mark in December 2021 with 47 days, and went over the 100-day mark in April. The highest average number of wait times was back in June with 115 days.
That's when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) intervened and gave FSD a Sept. 30 deadline to get the times back down with a mitigation plan.
FSD's director Kim Evans told KOMU 8 News in September that CMS helped FSD achieve their goal of knocking down the wait times.
"CMS has been working with us providing technical support, in the means of policy clarification, helping us look at our processes, offering some flexibilities that they could allow us to take," Evans said.
The time decrease was reflected in FSD and MO HealthNet's monthly report, with the average number of days dropping to 17 in October.
"Kudos to our staff. Our staff were amazing. And we're ready to start moving forward and so we're in a rhythm now, and we're continuing to process through," Evans said.
On top of applications submitted directly to FSD either online, on paper or over the phone each month, FSD gets sent all of Missourian's applications that are filed with the Health Insurance Marketplace during its open enrollment period, which started Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15.
FSD said they're prepared for that application increase.
"Depending on how the applications come in through the federal marketplace, since we have no control over that, we may get a thousand or couple of thousand a day," Evans said. "Some of the numbers may go up and down but we're keeping that under the threshold with some ease."
FSD said the backlog of applications was due to short staffing. The division still isn't fully staffed, but the number of workers has improved.
"We have been able to hire more staff," Evans said. "We do have a few vacancies, but we're continuing to work, and we're seeing a higher pool of people applying for the positions."
As of Dec. 23, the number of expansion enrollees sits at 285,328. Evans said CMS will continue to work with FSD as more applications come in.
"Our relationship with CMS is great," Evans said. "I appreciate the support they've given us, the advice they have given us, and just supporting the state as we have moved through the expanding of Medicaid and now moving into the federal marketplace. They'll still be our partners and working with us as we go through the unwind of the Public Health Emergency (PHE)."
Once the federal government declares the PHE for COVID-19 is over, those who are enrolled for Medicaid must complete a renewal process to continue to receive their benefits.
That's usually for individuals to complete yearly, but after the Families First Coronavirus Act passed back in March 2020 and the PHE was declared, states could not make individuals reapply for their Medicaid benefits.
The PHE's last extension was declared on Oct. 13, and is set to expire on Jan. 15. The federal government has made a promise to give states a heads up two months in advance before it plans on ending it. That hasn't happened yet, so it is predicted that another PHE expansion will be declared.
Once the PHE ends, people who haven't had to worry about renewal, will have to once again, and FSD has to review those renewals. That, on top of regular applications, could pose a risk to another backlog, but FSD said it has a plan in place to make the transition a smooth one.
"There's some prep work that states will have to do with their computer systems and then we also want to do communication to the public, working with our community partners to be able to communicate exactly how things are going to go so everyone will understand the process we're going to take to unwind the Public Health Emergency," Evans said.
FSD is focused on spreading the word of how renewal will work to two different groups who are receiving Medicaid benefits.
"So we have the individuals who have been on [Medicaid] pre-COVID who were doing annual renewals every year," Evans said. "Then you have a whole new group of folks that have come on since the pandemic started in March 2020, that have never received an annual renewal."
Evans said FSD hopes to have a new online system available where individuals can sign on to their own dedicated account and see when their renewal is due.
Previously, renewals weren't able to be completed online. The new system would use electronic verification so information wouldn't have to be requested from applicants and would make the process quicker. Applicants would also be able to edit any of their life status questions online, like if their address has changed.