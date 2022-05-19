JEFFERSON CITY - Just over a year after $55 million worth of work was completed on the exterior of the Missouri Capitol, more work is on the way.

The Missouri House and Senate approved $300 million to fund interior repairs of the Capitol through House bill 3019.

The idea of renovating the interior dates back to 2009, when then House Speaker, Rep. Ron Richard (R-Joplin) proposed spending $250 million to spruce up the Capitol building.

No progress happened during Richard's term, but a master plan noting the needs of the interior of the Capitol was put together in 2019.

Among the many goals of the plan are:

Removing parking in the Capitol basement and replacing the current parking structure used by the Senate with extra space for members of the General Assembly.

Adding 100,000 square feet of space by widening the basement to the south towards High Street. This, in theory, would move members of the General Assembly who work in "cramped" offices on the first and second floors.

Building a new parking garage for members of the General Assembly, as well as adding more metered and public parking spaces.

Creating a new underground visitor's center on the north side of the Capitol.

Building a 163,000 square-foot annex under the south lawn, which would include a skylight.

Moving some executive branch operations to nearby state office buildings.

Extending the Governor's office from the second to the first floor by adding an interior staircase.

Making the entire building ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.

House Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) took office in 2021 and has already noticed many issues with the Capitol. Nurrenbern's main worry about the Capitol is that it is not accessible to everyone.

"If you are a person who struggles with a disability, or for folks who are blind or visually impaired, it's quite difficult to navigate the mezzanine and to visit us in our offices," Nurrenbern said.

Nurrenbern and some other members of the House and Senate have offices that are split by a balcony-like platform.

According to Nurrenbern, the project will be funded by general revenue.

The project's original plans called for over $500 million, but the Missouri General Assembly only approved $300 million.

Before any construction would begin, there would be extensive discussions held among all members of the General Assembly.

"It is a commitment and we are going to make serious decisions over the next year before we would go in and spend any money," Chief Clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives Dana Rademan Miller said. "We want to make sure that the plan that is proposed is the plan that everybody is comfortable with."

With nearly $3 billion in surplus revenue this year, Rademan Miller said right now is the perfect time to have this bill passed.

"I think now is as good as a time as any," Rademan Miller said. "I say that revenue wise, the state is in a good spot right now."

Missouri joins neighboring states that have spent millions on repairing their own state capitol buildings.

Iowa's State Capitol received $10 million in repairs to its golden dome in 2017.

In Illinois, lawmakers recently approved for taxpayers to spend $224.3 million to renovate the Illinois State Capitol.

Then in Kansas, 13 years of work at a price tag of $322 million was completed in 2013.

For Nurrenbern, she just wants to make sure everyone can visit the Capitol and speak to their representatives.

"I think, as a state Capitol, it is imperative that our offices are safe and are accessible," Nurrenbern said. "We are here to serve the people and it is essential that all people are able to visit us and to be able to visit us in our offices."

Nurrenbern said the project would be a multi-year process, and it could take up to 10 years to finish.