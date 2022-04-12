TARGET 8: State coroner commission discusses training requirements at first meeting

COLUMBIA — The Coroner Standards and Training Commission met for its first time Tuesday, missing three members. There are still two openings for the commission, and one member could not attend.
The commission looks to establish standardized training requirements for the coroners across the state of Missouri.
It's taken nearly two years for the commission to come together since its creation in July of 2020, when Gov. Mike Parson signed House bill 2046 into law. That's because the board only recently in late February, reached a quorum, which allows the commission to meet even though all of it still has open spots. Parson has not yet appointed a medical examiner or a child pathologist to the board.
At the meeting on Tuesday, five of the eight board members were present:
- Michael Taylor: coroner in Webster County
- Sidney Conklin: coroner in Randolph County
- Dylan Bryant: state registrar and DHSS director designee - non-voting
- William Harlow: Coroner in Saline County
- Brendon Fox: Prosecutor in Phelps County
Katy Jo McCutcheon, the elected sheriff, was unable to attend the meeting.
The commission elected Conklin as the chairperson of the board. Conklin said he wants to hit the ground running asking questions.
"What do we need to do? How can we better serve the people of Missouri?" Conklin said. "That's maybe by instituting certain hours of requirements whether it's legal studies or technical skills."
The board met for more than two hours Tuesday and looked directly at what has been required for out-of-state coroners and what should be required. Right now, the state requires coroners to complete 20 hours of training each year. Though, to become a coroner, the requirements are pretty sparse:
- are a U.S. citizen,
- are over the age of 21,
- have lived in the state for more than a year,
- have lived in the county for more than six months.
One of the problems identified at the commission meeting is the lack in pay for coroners.
“This job is harder now than it’s ever been," Harlow said. "I don’t know any coroner where this is their main source of income.”
Harlow said there used to be introductory training for all new coroners who aligned with the election year, but that ended with COVID-19.
The board pitched a boot-camp for all new coroners, that potentially could fulfill the 20-hour requirement and also get those coroners prepared for their first day on the job. Fox, the elected prosecuting attorney on the commission, said there are two training discussions to be had: one for newly-elected coroners and one for those already seated.
"There should not be a reason that there is an unknown death,” Harlow said. “We’re doing an injustice to the family when we don’t do it do to monetary restrictions.”
Nothing was officially decided on Tuesday except when the commission will meet next. Its next meeting is scheduled for June 21 at the Department of Health and Senior Services building in Jefferson City, and the goal will be to discuss operations. The meeting after that will be on Oct. 11 at the Missouri Coroners' and Medical Examiners' Association fall training.
Applications for the remaining seats on the board can be found online.