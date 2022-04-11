JEFFERSON CITY — The Coroner Standards and Training Commission is set to meet for the first time on Tuesday, nearly two years after Gov. Mike Parson signed House bill 2046 into law.

The omnibus bill created the commission to establish training requirements for each county coroner, but it hasn't been able to meet yet because of vacant seats on the board. The board can now meet on Tuesday because it has reached a quorum of appointed positions by Parson.

Nearly two years later, some of the advocates behind the bill said this long of a wait to get things started is unacceptable.

Jay Minor is one of the people who has been working toward statewide coroner reform for years prior to Parson signing the bill.

"We wanted to make it our goal that this didn't happen anymore," Minor said. "But for all these years, it's still happening. Even right now, here and today."

Minor has been fighting for his son Jayke's justice since 2011, when Jayke died. A 2018 Target 8 investigation detailed a flawed autopsy from the Howard County coroner, who ruled his cause of death to be a drug overdose solely due to Jayke's history.

Minor said waiting to get the bill passed was long enough.

"Time is definitely not on the people's side from keeping this from happening," Minor said. "It's a law now, so everything should fall into place and be done, but it's just taking too long."

TWO COMMISSION POSITIONS STILL VACANT

It took more than a year for Parson's team to appoint the first three board members, and then, it took another five months to appoint another two. The board can now meet because it has reached a quorum, but it currently has two vacant seats: the child pathologist and the medical examiner.

Kelli Jones, a spokesperson for Parson, said there's "no timeline" to fill those two positions.

"We have several other boards that need appointees," Jones said in an email to Target 8.

Jones said Parson's team averages seven to 10 appointments a month for the more than 200 boards and commissions across the state.

"We rely on stakeholders and other interested parties for assistance in identifying potential candidates to serve," Jones said in an email.

STATE COLLECTS NEARLY A HALF A MILLION FOR FUNDING TRAININGS

Even without a full commission, there has been a timeline set to collect money for the training the commission will deem necessary. The Missouri Coroners' and Medical Examiners' Association will be given any appropriated funds to lead necessary trainings.

Appropriated funds for the trainings come from money collected from death certificates. Written into HB 2046, the law states that $1 from each death certificate in the state will be collected to fund the training.

Through a Sunshine request, Target 8 obtained how much money the state has already collected for this fund. As of March 28, for both Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022, the state had collected a total of $476,312.87, which includes interest.

Debby Ferguson, a state coroner training reform advocate and Minor's fiancé, said there's no reason the state should have the time to collect money for the training, but not the time to appoint positions for the commission.

"It's alarming to me that the fees have been collected," Ferguson said. "That's done, so why hasn't this board been put together?"

MOVING FORWARD

The requirements to become a coroner in the state of Missouri remain sparse. You can qualify to be a Missouri coroner if you:

are a U.S. citizen,

are over the age of 21,

have lived in the state for more than a year,

have lived in the county for more than six months.

It's the county medical examiner who needs to be a physician "duly-licensed to practice by the state board of the healing arts." But, that position still is open on the Coroner Standards and Training Commission.

"You can't have a board on a skeleton crew," Ferguson said. "When the law passed, we thought it was in good hands, but I'm not so sure it was now."

On the agenda for its first meeting, Lisa Cox, the Department of Health and Senior Services spokesperson, said the commission will select a chairperson and develop a tentative plan of action.

The problem Minor sees with the group meeting without all its positions filled is that there are two viewpoints missing.

"We didn't put in all this time and work to have a half-assed board," Minor said.

Sid Conklin will serve as one of the coroners on the commission. He currently is the Randolph County coroner. He said although it took months for his own appointment to go through, and almost two years for the board to finally meet, he wants to hit the ground running.

"I think up to date training, revisit everything that's been done or taught," Conklin said.

Cox said the Coroner Standards and Training Commission will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Columbia. This meeting aligns with the Missouri Coroners' and Medical Examiners' Association spring training that also runs this week at that location.