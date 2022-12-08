JEFFERSON CITY - A public comment period for Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed book restriction has opened the door for national response to statewide book bans.
Under the proposal, libraries would adopt written policies determining what material is age appropriate. State funds could not be used to purchase or acquire inappropriate materials in any form that "appeal to the prurient interest of a minor," according to a news release from Ashcroft's office. The rule does not go into detail on what prurient interest entails.
In an interview with KOMU 8 News, Ashcroft said his goal is to protect children.
"It's designed to make sure parents have knowledge and visibility and that they have control, as they want, over what their children check out at the library," Ashcroft said.
This would not be the first book restriction in the Missouri legislature this year. PEN America, a national nonprofit organization, found at least 297 books have been banned in 11 school districts across Missouri since Senate bill 775 went into effect in August.
This bill makes it a class A misdemeanor for school officials to provide sexually "explicit" content to students in private or public Missouri schools, with exceptions for artistic and scientific significance. Violators would face a year in jail or a $2,000 fine.
While the definition of sexually "explicit" is not elaborated on in the bill, the list of banned books includes titles such as Gender Queer and Fun Home, two graphic novels about LGBTQ+ characters.
Jonathan Friedman, the director of Free Expression and Education Programs at PEN America, said Missouri stands out as a state because the discourse on book restrictions is coming not just from local residents and school board meetings, but also through legislation.
"It seems to have set a kind of wave of fear throughout Missouri," Friedman said.
He added book restrictions like this almost always target marginalized communities.
"Across the country, all of the books that are the most banned, the most challenged, the most controversial right now are books that touch in particular on LGBTQ identities and racism," Friedman said.
Leadership at Center Project in Columbia, the only LGBTQ+ resource center in mid-Missouri, is also speaking out against the rule.
Janet Davis serves as both the Center Project secretary and Mid-Missouri PrideFest president. She says she's worried, not just as a leader in the local LGBTQ+ community, but also as a mom.
"I have three LGBTQ children of my own," Davis said. "I'm not just LGBTQ myself, my kids are as well."
The Center Project has a library full of books featuring LGBTQ+ characters. Davis says it's important for both her family and the people in the community to have access to books that represent them.
"I feel like I've spent so many years fighting for equal rights for my kids to have less rights than I did," Davis said. "It feels like an attack."
Beyond PEN America, the Missouri Public Library Association and the American Civil Liberties Union both released statements against the rule.
Ashcroft denies that the rule targets minority authors, as it is the libraries that would create their own description of what is "age-appropriate." While he is aware of the organizations' statements, he says he is interested to hear what the people of Missouri have to say.
"Anybody that wants can turn in comments, but I was elected by the people of the state of Missouri," Ashcroft said. "I believe the people of Missouri are my 6 million plus bosses, and those are the people that I'm going to listen to."
Comments are due Dec. 15. Missouri residents seeking to make a public comment can do so in two ways:
- By emailing comments to comments@sos.mo.gov (write the proposed rule number, 15 CSR 30-200.015, as the subject), or
- By downloading the public comment form and mailing their responses to Missouri Secretary of State, P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, 65102.