JEFFERSON CITY — Republicans and Democrats are working together to fix the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS) and its Children’s Division. The unison approach comes nearly 6 months after a federal report exposed systemic failure in its watch over Missouri children in foster care.

The legislative approach has been layered by hearings, funding debates and new bills; all designed to improve the health of the DSS and equip frontline case workers with the tools to keep track of missing kids.

“Subsequently, what happened was, some of these kids were sex trafficked,” said Rep. Dottie Bailey (R-Eureka). “Now, imagine being a foster kid already having a difficult time. But then, the state failing so bad, that you're pushed into prostitution by unsavory people, and predators and pedophiles.”

Some of the missing children documented in the federal report, which examined cases in 2019 although the Office of the Inspector General published the report in 2021, were recovered during federal busts of sex-trafficking operations, including the FBI’s “Operation Independence Day.”

The DSS’ inability to fully keep track of all kids in its foster care program is rooted in other secondary problems, such as staffing, technology and money.

“If the caseworker changes, if somebody knows where the child is, but then they leave, the next person might not know where that child is, unless it's documented in the case file,” said Rep. Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury).

The turnover rate for staff in the Children’s Division of the DSS is at 34%, according to a consulting report paid for by the department. The report also states most frontline staff only stay for 6 to 12 months before leaving.

“We need to have a better working environment. We need to pay them more, we're going to work on that,” Rep. Bailey said, hoping to incentivize less turnover. “And again, you know, the department within the departments, they need to figure out a way to retain these folks.”

The Missouri House passed a supplemental budget plan on Feb. 10 designed to pay its state workers more, including those working for the DSS.

“That would do an across the board pay raise bringing state workers pay, across the board, up to $15 an hour, and a 5.5% pay raise for those making more,” Rep. Unsicker said. “So, that would really go a long way to bring back some of those Children's Division workers and reducing staff turnover.”

Lawmakers are turning their focus to all staff, including those at the very top. Robert Knodell took over as acting director of DSS in 2021, but Gov. Mike Parson’s office is searching for a permanent replacement. Knodell previously served as Gov. Parson’s deputy chief of staff.

The Children’s Division also has a new director: Judge Darrell Missey. Missey’s experience includes serving as a judge in Jefferson County and working with juvenile court matters.

“He has a lot of experience, first as a guardian ad Litem and a lawyer, and then as a judge,” Rep. Unsicker said. “He has more than 20 years of experience with the child welfare system in that role, so I think he has a better perspective to look at the cases and see what's happening with them and what needs to change.”

Even with two new leaders at the top, one state lawmaker is translating her words into dollars.

“I actually put an amendment on a bill going through children and families that if a foster child goes missing, and it has not been reported by the placement provider or Children's Division, one or the other — they got to communicate — there's going to be a civil penalty of $50,000,” Rep. Bailey said.

New proposed legislation, including House Bill 1559 which raises the age of who is considered a missing child in Missouri, will be just part of a bigger solution, lawmakers said.

“We're gonna help them as much as we can,” Rep. Bailey said. “But our job is to hold them accountable, to protect these kids, and for God's sake, not let them be ushered into sex trafficking.”

Read and watch the first installment of KOMU 8's Forgotten in Foster Care series here. The second installment of the series can be found here.