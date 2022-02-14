JEFFERSON CITY — Five months after a federal report found that Missouri’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is not adequately protecting its foster care children, the department and its acting director are trying to mend deep-rooted technological and personnel-related cracks and restore public confidence.

After the report was published in September, lawmakers quickly focused their criticism on a technological shortcoming in the department’s case management system known as FACES. The system makes it so that the department cannot distinguish between foster kids who are in an unapproved, but known, placement and foster kids who are truly missing.

“If we know kids are in a safe place — for example, with their aunt, who may not be an approved placement, but is a safe place — we don’t need to put as many resources into finding that child as we do if we don’t know where that child is,” Rep. Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury) said.

Technological Woes

Unsicker said that DSS made a request to update its FACES system in 2019 and that the project was estimated to cost about $90,000.

However, a couple of budget cycles have since passed, and the department has not yet made the change.

According to state budget records, in fiscal year 2020, there was about $2 million left unspent in the Field Staff and Operations Budget of the Children’s Division, the division of DSS that oversees child welfare services in the state.

“I’m not sure whether that could’ve been used for the computer systems change, but that was money they decided not to spend,” Unsicker told Target 8.

During at least two public hearings toward the end of last year, Democrats and Republicans expressed their dismay that the problem had not yet been fixed.

“And you know they kept blaming like, ‘Oh, we don’t have funding,’” Rep. Dottie Bailey (R-Eureka) told Target 8. “Well, we gave them funding, and you know, that question — that part of the funding — should be taken care of.”

Late last month, DSS Acting Director Robert Knodell told Target 8 that his department has asked the Office of Administration to address this issue and that it is working on a solution.

He also noted that the department and Gov. Mike Parson have been working together on a $40 million plan to overhaul the entire FACES system.

“If that money is appropriated, we’ll be able to purchase an entirely new system that will be modular, that will allow our case workers in the field to be able to interact and interface with those systems. It will reduce paperwork burdens and give us more accurate — more reliable — information on a more timely basis,” Knodell said.

Unsicker said the smaller $90,000 fix to the FACES system should happen sooner rather than later.

“If the case worker changes, then if somebody knows where the child is, but then they leave, the next person might not know where that child is, unless it’s documented in the case file,” Unsicker said.

Staff Turnover

Staff turnover remains a major thorn in the department’s side.

Last year, the consulting firm Accenture examined the DSS’ organizational structure and overall health. Target 8 obtained a copy of that report through a public records request.

The average frontline staff member in the Children’s Division stays in their role only about six months to a year, according to the report.

“There’s no reason to stay,” Bailey said. “You know, McDonald’s is maybe paying more. I mean literally that’s how low they’re paid, and it’s a travesty.”

Acting Director Knodell, who assumed that role in October, said he has been working with the governor on a beefed up compensation plan for department workers.

“It circles back to our compensation,” Knodell told Target 8. “We have, you know, obviously been a very loud voice in support and advocating for the governor’s pay plan . . . and now we’re working very aggressively with the General Assembly.”

He said he is also looking into other approaches to ease the burden on case workers.

“We have piloted some unique approaches that involve the utilization of case aides that perhaps do not have to have the education level of a case worker but are able to assist them to ease the case loads that are made more difficult as we see, you know, more incidents and more cases,” Knodell said.

Additionally, the Accenture report found that “the workload is not evenly distributed, nor is all work captured in the FACES system of record to adequately assess workload or time.”

As of August 2021, 56% of supervisors were carrying cases, while 16% of staff with case carrying titles were not carrying cases at all, according to the report.

Within the group of employees who have case carrying titles, there also seems to be a mismatch. The report found that, as staff are promoted, “the culture/practice is that [t]hey have fewer cases and/or they can choose the type of cases they work.”

“We’re working . . . circuit by circuit to try to address those issues,” Knodell said. “We understand that most of these cases are very difficult, but my objective is to have experienced personnel working the most challenging or the most labor-intensive cases that we have.”

Trafficking Assessment Tool

The federal report also found that, of the dozens of cases studied, “the majority of files did not show evidence that children received a screening to identify victims of sex trafficking” upon those children’s return to state custody.

In August of last year, the department released its Human Trafficking Assessment Tool, a nine-page document to be used by department employees to assess whether a child who had been missing had been a victim of trafficking.

The tool must be completed and documented within the FACES system within 24 hours of a child being returned to Missouri’s custody after being missing, on the run or abducted, according to a memo sent to Children’s Division staff in August. Previously, no such protocols existed.

“Many states have been in the same position, and we kind of all move forward at different rates and levels of awareness, but it speaks to our own state’s lack of awareness,” said Nanette Ward, a founding member and current board member of the Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri.

Ward, who regularly works with survivors of trafficking, said the tool is a step in the right direction, especially since foster children face different risks than children not in foster care.

“They’re targeted,” Ward said. “Bad things will happen because they’re targeted by perpetrators . . . [who are] taking advantage of them being homeless and without shelter or needing food or not being able to make good decisions for themselves.”

Interactions with Law Enforcement

Then there were the findings in the federal report that dealt with local law enforcement agencies.

According to the report, “Nearly half of the case files contained no evidence of Missouri reporting the children as missing, as required, to either local law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

In a written response to the report, Jennifer Tidball, the former acting director of the department, wrote that the Children’s Division historically “had trouble convincing some local law enforcement agencies to accept reports that children and youth in care were missing, particularly for children and youth 17 years and older.”

Under current Missouri law, a missing child is defined as someone who is under the age of 17 who is not accounted for. There is a push this legislative session to expand that definition of a missing child to include any child under the age of 18 or any child in the foster care system whose whereabouts are unknown.

“I think there are some police departments where, if a child is 17, they say, ‘Well it’s not a missing child because he’s 17 years old,’ and they won’t take the report,” Unsicker said.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism told Target 8 that he was “a little saddened to hear about maybe some of these reports not being taken” but that it was not a problem in Callaway County.

He also said that in November 2020 — almost a year before the federal report came out — his department changed its policy to transfer the responsibility of missing children cases from its deputies to detectives within the criminal investigations unit.

“We’re not looking at it as just a runaway kid anymore,” Chism said. “We’re looking at it like, ‘Okay, they may have ran away on their own, and they may have ran on their own free will, but now what are they going to get lured into that’s going to lead to, you know, just a horrific situation?’”

Back at the department, Knodell said that his staff has “great partnerships” with law enforcement officers in the “vast majority of the state.”

“The issues that we’ve encountered with law enforcement since I’ve been here have been relatively minor,” Knodell said.

