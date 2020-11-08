HOWARD COUNTY - Jay Minor and his family said they're feeling relief after Election Day, as county coroner incumbent Frank Flaspohler lost to newcomer Trisha Clark.
The Associated Press called the coroner's race late Tuesday night, with Clark receiving about 500 more votes than Flaspohler. For the Minor family, this is just the next step in telling Jayke Minor's story.
"When we finally met Trisha Clark, we knew it was time that that step take place," Minor said.
Jay has been fighting for justice for his son who died in 2011. A 2018 KOMU 8 Target Investigation detailed a flawed autopsy from Flaspohler, who was coroner at the time, who ruled his cause of death to be a drug overdose solely due to Jayke's history.
This summer, the Minor family pushed to get a Missouri bill passed that standardized coroner training across the state. But, they also wanted change at the local level. And, that was Trisha Clark.
"I know in her hands, no other family will ever go through this again," Minor said.
Clark is a Howard County native. She said when she takes office officially, she hopes to bring compassion to the families who lost their loved ones.
"I want to bring family back into the actual job. I want people to look at me as a family member when I come into their home," Clark said.
The transition from Flaspohler to Clark will take place on Jan. 1.
Flaspohler said while he is sad to leave the position, he will stay close to the office. He will continue to be a paramedic in Howard County.
"I'm satisfied that I got to spend 32 years serving Howard County and stuck with what I believe in," Flaspohler said.