JEFFERSON CITY — KOMU 8 News confirmed with a member of the state Coroner Standards and Training Commission that the board has not met and will not meet until all positions have been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson.
Parson signed HB 2046, which included the commission, in August of 2020. Jay Minor and his family pushed to get the Missouri bill passed that standardized coroner training across the state. KOMU 8 News has followed the story of his son, Jayke Minor, since 2018.
Randolph County Coroner Sid Conklin told KOMU 8 News in an email that the committee has not met yet since there are still positions open. Parson appointed two more members to the board in the last week of February: Katy Jo McCutcheon and Michael Taylor.
Sheriff McCutcheon is from Fredricktown. She served as the sheriff of Madison County since 2017 and the director of Madison County 911 Communications since 2013. McCutcheon got her Missouri funeral directors license in 2013 and her Missouri embalmers license in 2015.
Taylor, of Marshfield, has been the Webster County coroner since 2004. He served in the Marshfield Fire Protection District since 1989 as a firefighter and became fire chief in 2005. Taylor served as the Marshfield director of emergency medical services from 1995 to 2019.
There are still two remaining vacant slots on the board for a child pathologist and a medical examiner.