The weather has always been something that's intrigued me! Every meteorologist has that one story that sparked the fire we have today. Mine started way back in the first grade. There was an intense storm with dark blue clouds rolling in outside our window. We all ran up and wanted to watch it, but my teacher called us back to class. On my way back to sitting down I told myself, "I want to know more about the weather," and the rest is history!
I was born and raised in St. Louis, and before coming to Columbia, I received my associate degree from St. Louis Community College while duel enrolled in high school. I graduated from the University of Missouri in spring 2023 and am sticking around to get my master's degree from Mizzou, too!
Broadcast meteorology has turned into my passion and cannot wait to see where this road takes me!