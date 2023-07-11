Beth Finello joins KOMU 8 from Indianapolis, Indiana, where she was the digital meteorologist at FOX59 & CBS4.
Beth was born and raised in northern New Jersey then moved to Starkville, Mississippi, where she attended Mississippi State University. Beth graduated from MSU in 2018 with her bachelor’s in science.
Beth’s passion for weather began in high school after Hurricane Sandy hit the Jersey Shore. Beth knew she wanted to study weather and help others prepare for severe weather situations.
After graduating from MSU, Beth moved to Springfield, Missouri, and lived there for three years. She covered a wide range of weather including record heat waves, record cold snaps, tornado outbreaks, historic ice storms and much more. Beth moved to Indianapolis in May of 2021 with her husband, Alex, where she covered snowstorms and extreme heat. She also had the unique opportunity to cover the Indy 500!
Beth is very thankful to have so much support from her family and friends as she moves back to the Show-Me State. She’s excited to join the First Alert Weather Team at KOMU 8 and move back to Missouri after two years away. She looks forward to meeting new people and exploring a different area of Missouri.
In her free time, Beth likes to try new restaurants, explore new museums and spend time with her husband.