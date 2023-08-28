Patrick Herion

My journey to broadcast meteorology is different than most. As a kid, I dreamed of being a broadcast meteorologist like those on The Weather Channel. Having grown up in the suburbs of Chicago, I was blessed to have watched Tom Skilling of WGN throughout my childhood. His calming demeanor helped me get over my fear of severe weather. However, I put this childhood dream on the back burner as I pursued a career in broadcast journalism, which brought me here to Columbia. From there, I worked as a reporter, anchor and news producer at KOMU 8 before I took a leap of faith and applied to graduate school to pursue my childhood dream. To this day, that leap of faith is still the greatest decision of my life.
When I am not forecasting the weather, you can find me watching baseball (Go Cubs!), writing about college football, cooking for my friends and attending every Mizzou football and basketball game I can.