COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation is alerting Interstate 70 travelers to be prepared for slower travel next weekend.
The demolition of the Sorrels Overpass is the reason for these delays, which should only affect the interstate west of Columbia.
The overpass, located at mile marker 122, was significantly damaged by a passing truck Monday, Oct. 18. Due to the damage, MoDOT decided to accelerate the replacement of the bridge, which was originally scheduled for 2022.
The demolition will begin Friday, Nov. 5 and is expected to be completed Monday, Nov. 8. The work will require overnight lane closures on I-70 at the bridge. It will also require rolling roadblocks throughout the weekend, lasting approximately 15 minutes at a time.
MoDOT is encouraging travelers to find alternate routes or allow for extra travel time.