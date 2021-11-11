COLUMBIA − A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 closed down both lanes of traffic for about an hour and a half Thursday afternoon.

Both lanes were closed near exit 121 so crews could clean up the lanes. Traffic is moving at a constant speed.

A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene said she could see two vehicles involved in the crash, including a fuel truck.

Boone County Joint Communications issued an alert around 12:42 p.m. BCJC said to avoid the area if possible. 

Crash on eastbound I-70 backs up traffic near Sorrels Overpass

A look at the crash at 1 p.m. from the MoDOT Traveler Map

It is unclear how the crash occurred and if any injuries were reported. 

Head to KOMU.com/traffic or download the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for updates.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.