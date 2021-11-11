COLUMBIA − A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 closed down both lanes of traffic for about an hour and a half Thursday afternoon.
Both lanes were closed near exit 121 so crews could clean up the lanes. Traffic is moving at a constant speed.
A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene said she could see two vehicles involved in the crash, including a fuel truck.
The two eastbound lanes are back open and traffic is moving at a faster speed @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7kUHA6wX6U— Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) November 11, 2021
Boone County Joint Communications issued an alert around 12:42 p.m. BCJC said to avoid the area if possible.
It is unclear how the crash occurred and if any injuries were reported.
