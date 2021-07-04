COLUMBIA - Starting Wednesday, July 7 at 7 a.m., Emery Sapp and Sons, contractor for the City of Columbia Public Works Department, will close the intersection of Monterey Drive and Nifong Boulevard.
The closing will take place to replace pavement as part of the Nifong Boulevard Corridor; Forum Boulevard Improvement Project. The intersection will be reopened Wednesday, July 14 by 7 p.m., weather permitting. The closure will not begin until the intersection of Nifong Boulevard and Peach Tree Drive is reopened.
The construction will add two additional lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks and intersection improvements along Nifong between Providence and Willowcreek, and along Forum between Nifong and Green Meadows.
The cost of these additions is estimated at $12,300,000 paid for by the 2015 Capital Improvement Sales Tax.
More information on this project may be found here.