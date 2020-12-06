BOONE COUNTY - MoDOT crews will begin repairing pavement along Interstate 70 on Monday over the next several weeks.
Work is scheduled to begin on the westbound lanes in Boone County near the Route O and Route J intersection. Crews will then move to the westbound lanes between Rangeline Street and the Route 63 connector in Columbia.
Both locations are expected to be complete by the end of the week.
Construction will require individual lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Further improvements will be made along I-70 in Cooper, Boone and Callaway Counties.
Drivers are advised to use extra caution when driving through work zones. More information can be found on MoDOT's website.