JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a major crash on Business Route 50, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Jefferson City Police Department Lt. David Williams said there were serious injuries in the vehicle versus motorcycle accident.
Lt. Williams said the scene is still being investigated.
Both eastbound lanes of Business Route 50 (Missouri Boulevard) were closed between Michigan and Ohio streets between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
🚨🚨JEFFERSON CITY TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨Both eastbound lanes of Business Route 50 (Missouri Boulevard) are closed between Michigan and Ohio streets, due to a crash investigation by the @JeffCityPolice. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/FMGtZawtNn— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) September 7, 2021
This story is developing and will be updated once more information is released.