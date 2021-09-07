JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a major crash on Business Route 50, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Jefferson City Police Department Lt. David Williams said there were serious injuries in the vehicle versus motorcycle accident.

Lt. Williams said the scene is still being investigated.

Both eastbound lanes of Business Route 50 (Missouri Boulevard) were closed between Michigan and Ohio streets between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information is released.