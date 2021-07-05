COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missourians experienced calm road conditions on the Fourth of July amongst yearly high gas prices.
According to AAA, the average gas price in Missouri on July 4 was $2.80. That's 33 cents lower than the national average.
In 2020, the price for a gallon of gas was nearly a whole dollar less at $1.89.
Despite the price hike, one Missouri driver said that it's both hurting his bank account and an essential.
"It's going to be fun to go visit family," Luke Ericson said.
Ericson said he planned to drive to Kansas City to celebrate the Fourth there.
Another Independence Day traveler said he and his family were on the way back from a float trip in Eminence, Missouri.
"Happy birthday America. We're happy to be partying this time as opposed to sticking at home like we did last year," Mark Williams said.
Despite the high price of gas, Missourians were still on the road. In the area that Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F is responsible for, there were seven crashes on July 3 and the numbers are continually coming in for July 4.