JEFFERSON CITY - Those traveling on Interstate 70 this weekend could see significant delays due to multiple work zones, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
One of the delays includes the Sorrels Overpass bridge. The now pushed-up demolition of the bridge will begin Friday at 9 p.m. Closures on I-70 will take place overnight, and it will mostly be single lane closures.
"Any full eastbound or westbound closures that are necessary will be brief, lasting approximately 15 minutes, before lanes will be opened and traffic is allowed to clear," MoDOT said in a news release.
The demolition is set to be done by 5 a.m. on Monday.
In Callaway County at the Auxvasse Creek bridge near mile marker 153, the westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane. MoDOT expects delays, especially during the afternoon.
MoDOT also stated there are other work zones outside of mid-Missouri. It asks drivers to be prepared for those delays this weekend.
