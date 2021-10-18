COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation says it is searching for a contractor for a demolition of the Sorrels Overpass in Columbia after an injury crash Monday afternoon.
Sgt. Shawn Brazas told the Columbia Missourian MoDOT is hoping to find a contractor as soon as possible. There was no set timeline for the demolition as of Monday.
MoDOT says rerouting the interstate will be necessary for the demolition of the 63-year-old bridge. There will only be one side of the interstate open at a time during the demolition.
Crews spent the afternoon evaluating the damage. Brazas said the bridge had shifted almost entirely off its supports.
MODOT is working with a contractor for the immediate demolition of the Sorrels Overpass. This will involve rerouting of the interstate. It is believed that there will be one side of the interstate open at a time. As of right now the westbound lanes are still down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/65MBD7nfrH— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) October 19, 2021
The overpass is located near the 122 mile marker.
Boone County Fire Protection District spokesperson Gale Blomenkamp says a Waste Management dump truck struck the underside of the pass with its extended arm around 2:40 p.m. Debris from the bridge fell onto the passenger vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the driver of the dump truck was injured and transported via EMS to University Hospital.
Traffic in both directions on the Sorrels Overpass has been restricted since the crash happened.
@w_truong and I are at the scene of a vehicle collision underneath the bridge on I-70 at mile marker 121. Traffic westbound is at a standstill. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/OGXEIYdUsF— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) October 18, 2021
The crash also caused I-70 westbound traffic to completely halt for about 30 minutes Monday afternoon.
One westbound lane is currently open, but traffic is slow through Columbia, as of 8:30 p.m.
Westbound I-70 will continue with one lane until further notice, according to MoDOT.
There are MoDOT workers and police officers looking at the damage of the overpass. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EJIt4eUBXN— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) October 18, 2021
MoDOT says the bridge carries up to 500 vehicles per day.
KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates as they are released.