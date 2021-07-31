MID-MISSOURI − Road work and bridge maintenance will begin this week in Macon, Chariton and Randolph counties.
Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will perform pavement work on routes in Macon County. See below for locations and additional information.
Macon County Route UU – Aug. 2: the road will be closed from U.S. Route 36 to the end of State Maintenance between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Macon County Route WW – Aug. 3: the road will be reduced to one lane from Missouri Route 129 to the Linn County line between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed. Flaggers will be used for traffic control.
Chariton County Route P – Aug. 4: the road will be reduced to one lane from Missouri Route 129 to the Macon County line between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed. Flaggers will be used for traffic control.
Macon County Route P – Aug. 5: the road will be reduced to one lane from U.S. Route 36 to the Chariton County line between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed. Flaggers will be used for traffic control.
Macon County Route VV – Aug. 10: the road will be closed from U.S. Route 36 to the end of State Maintenance between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Macon County Route Z – Aug. 11: the road will be closed from U.S. Route 36 to the end of State Maintenance between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while work is being completed.
Along with road maintenance being scheduled to start in early August in Macon and Chariton counties, bridge maintenance is also scheduled to start in Randolph County.
Weather permitting, Aug. 2 to 5, MoDOT crews will be performing bridge maintenance on U.S. Route 24 in Randolph County.
The route will be reduced to one lane approximately one-half mile before the bridge over East Fork Salt River until approximately one-half mile after the bridge between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily while work is being completed.