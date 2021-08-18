COLUMBIA − Construction on a roundabout that connects Sinclair Road and Route K finished Wednesday. The roundabout has been under construction since early June.

In addition to creating the roundabout, the project also aligned Sinclair and Old Plank Roads to create a four-way intersection. The roundabout also has a sidewalk.

The budget for the project was $1,805,347.78.

The goal of the project was to facilitate an anticipated traffic increase and left turn movement due to the new elementary school on Sinclair Road.

