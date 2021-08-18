COLUMBIA − Construction on a roundabout that connects Sinclair Road and Route K finished Wednesday. The roundabout has been under construction since early June.
The Sinclair and Route K roundabout is now open! The roundabout will improve safety at the intersection by slowing down vehicles. You can find more information about the project here: https://t.co/VNDtqdfPPP pic.twitter.com/qoKHlssoCD— Columbia Public Works (@pub_works) August 18, 2021
In addition to creating the roundabout, the project also aligned Sinclair and Old Plank Roads to create a four-way intersection. The roundabout also has a sidewalk.
The budget for the project was $1,805,347.78.
The goal of the project was to facilitate an anticipated traffic increase and left turn movement due to the new elementary school on Sinclair Road.