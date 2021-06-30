MID-MISSOURI - Two traffic collisions cause lane closures and traffic delays on Interstate 70 and Highway 63 Wednesday afternoon.
According to MoDOT traveler's map, both lanes of traffic are now open.
A traffic crash occurred on mile marker 113 of I-70 eastbound near the Missouri River Bridge.
Traffic is at a standstill on Eastbound I-70 before the Rocheport bridge. This is the traffic not moving near MM 111 @KOMUnews #KOMUTraffic #MidMo pic.twitter.com/BZ8Saw2xb3— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 30, 2021
Both eastbound lanes closed for about 45 minutes, at mile marker 112, just west of the Cooper/Boone County line.
I-70 ALERT: Both eastbound lanes are closed at mile marker 112, just west of the Cooper/Boone County line, due to a traffic crash. Avoid the area, or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/ZY25qhRJGq— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) June 30, 2021
Around the same time, a two vehicle collision rollover occurred on north Highway 63 at east Highway 124, near the Pinnacles. One northbound driving lane was shut down for about 30 minutes.
Two people and two dogs were extracted from the accident. One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene, and everyone involved in the incident is safe, according to Ryan Benedict of the Boone County Fire Department.
I’m on Highway 63 near the Pinnacles where a rollover crash has one northbound lane closed. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/l3HABVgBg3— Ethan Salm (@Ethan_Salm) June 30, 2021