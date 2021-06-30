MID-MISSOURI - Two traffic collisions cause lane closures and traffic delays on Interstate 70 and Highway 63 Wednesday afternoon. 

According to MoDOT traveler's map, both lanes of traffic are now open. 

A traffic crash occurred on mile marker 113 of I-70 eastbound near the Missouri River Bridge. 

Both eastbound lanes closed for about 45 minutes, at mile marker 112, just west of the Cooper/Boone County line. 

Around the same time, a two vehicle collision rollover occurred on north Highway 63 at east Highway 124, near the Pinnacles. One northbound driving lane was shut down for about 30 minutes.

Two people and two dogs were extracted from the accident. One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene, and everyone involved in the incident is safe, according to Ryan Benedict of the Boone County Fire Department.