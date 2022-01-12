COVID-19 VACCINE
Anyone 5 and older may receive a Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for 18 and older. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
Those who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must wait five months before receiving their booster shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive either a Pfizer or Moderna booster two months after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccination.
The FDA and the CDC approved the administration of Pfizer or Moderna for a booster shot, no matter what brand a resident got in the first two rounds.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance.
MU Health Care
- Click here to schedule an appointment at participating Mizzou pharmacy locations.
- Call 573-771-2273 for more information.
Columbia/Boone County Health Department
- Vaccine appointments at the health department vary.
- Click here for the latest dates and times and to schedule an appointment.
Capital Care Pharmacy
- Vaccines offered Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.
- Jefferson City location offers Pfizer and J&J
- Versailles location offers Pfizer and J&J
Community Health Center of Central Missouri
Walk-ins are accepted.
- Jefferson City location offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Linn location offers Moderna and J&J Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- California location offers Moderna and J&J Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fulton location offers Moderna and J&J Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson City Medical Group
Walk-ins are accepted.
- Offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital
- Family Medicine - 2511 W. Edgewood - offers Pfizer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (established patients only)
- Pediatrics - 3348 American Ave. - offers Pfizer Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (established patients only)
Cooper County Health Department
- Walk-in appointments are available Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
- Call 660-882-2626 to more information.
Boone Health
- Vaccines are offered at Boone Medical Group's primary care clinics in Ashland, Boonville, Columbia, Glasgow, Hallsville, Lenoir, Mexico, Moberly and Osage Beach.
- Appointments are required.
Sam's Club
- Sam's Club offers vaccines. Click here for more information about walk-in appointments.
Walmart
- Walmart offers appointments for the vaccine. Click here to schedule.
HyVee
- HyVee offers appointments for the vaccine. Click here to schedule.
Gerbes
- Gerbes offers appointments for the vaccine. Click here to schedule.
CVS (Schnucks, Target, Fulton)
- CVS Pharmacy offers appointments for the vaccine. Click here to schedule.
Fitzgibbon Hospital
- The hospital offers Pfizer and Moderna walk-in clinics for the vaccine. Click here of the schedule.
Burrell Pharmacy
- Burrell offers the Moderna vaccine. Fill out this form and a Burrell representative will call you to schedule an appointment.
Kilgore's Pharmacy
- Kilgore's Ashland location offers Moderna walk-ins Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kilgore's Chapel Hill and Providence location offers Moderna appointments. Click here to schedule at Chapel Hill and click here to schedule at Providence.
Arthur Center Community Health homebound vaccinations
- Call 573-591-1194 to be placed on the homebound roster to receive a vaccine at home.
- You must reside in Audrain, Callaway, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike or Rails counties.
Truman VA Hospital
- Eligible Veterans, of any age, can call 573-814-6000, extension 54300, to schedule a vaccine appointment.
If you need a ride to a vaccination site, the state's program, "Get a Ride" can help you. The Department of Health and Senior Services launched the program to make vaccines more accessible for Missourians who struggle to get access themselves.
MO Rides is a free service that works with you to find a provider that's right for you. To find a ride, you call 844-836-7433 or visit its website.
- Katy Trails Community Health Center
- OATS Transit
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- West Central Community Action Agency
- Southeast Missouri Transportation Service
Missouri also has a COVID-19 vaccine hotline. If you do not have internet or computer access, the COVID-19 hotline has staff available to help individuals register by phone. This can be done by calling 877-435-8411.
COVID-19 TESTING
MU Health Care
- MU Health Care's testing site is located at 2003 West Broadway, Suite 100.
- Walk-ins are accepted daily from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
HyVee
- HyVee Pharmacies offer rapid PCR tests, rapid antigen tests, molecular lab tests, and rapid antibody tests.
- Click here to take an assessment and to schedule an appointment.
NextCare Urgent Care
- The Nifong Blvd. location offers walk-in testing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Call 573-874-6824 for more information.
Columbia Urgent Care
- The Providence Road location offers walk-in testing.
- Call 573-234-1070 for more information.
Walgreens
- Walgreens offers drive-thru COVID testing. Click here to make an appointment.
Capital Care Pharmacy
- Testing offered at Jefferson City location Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Call 833-763-0444 to schedule an appointment if you are not an established patient, otherwise call your primary care provider.
Community Health Center of Central Missouri
Call 573-632-2777 to schedule a required appointment.
- Jefferson City location offers testing Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Linn location offers testing Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- California location offers testing Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fulton location offers testing Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson City Medical Group
Call 573-634-4878 to schedule an appointment, but walk-ins are accepted.
- JCMG Express Care Stadium offers testing Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- JCMG Express Care Elm offers testing Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital
- SSM Health's Urgent Care offers testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Call 573-761-0304 to schedule an appointment, but walk-ins are accepted.
Cooper County Health Department
- Testing is available by appointment only. Call 660-882-2626 to schedule.
Home COVID-19 tests will be covered by private health insurers effective Jan. 15. Up to eight home tests per month will be covered.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services sponsors a service that sends at-home COVID tests to you. A limited quantity is available daily. Click here to order you kit.
The following stores and pharmacies offer home COVID-19 tests. Availability varies.
- Walmart
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Gerbes
- HyVee
- Kilgore's Pharmacy
- Flow's Pharmacy
- NextRX Pharmacy
- D&H Drugstore