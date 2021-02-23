To receive the latest information about scheduling appointments, register with the Missouri vaccine navigator and with your county health department.
FIRST DOSE CLINICS
Morgan County
- County: Morgan
- Place: First Assembly of God Church, 501 W. Hicks Street, Versailles
- Date: Monday, Feb. 22 & Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- REGISTER HERE
MU Health Care
- County: Boone
- Place: Walsworth Columns Club at Faurot Field
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 25 & Saturday, Feb. 27
- Time: Appointments are scheduled for those whose first appointments were postponed. MU Health Care will reach out to you directly by email. You can also call 573-771-2273 if you have not heard from the health care company.
Howard County
- County: Howard
- Place: Central Methodist University Rec Center
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 25
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- From 9-11 a.m. & 2-4 p.m., the clinic will be for eligible walk-ins. All other times will need an appointment.
- REGISTER HERE
Cooper
- County: Cooper
- Place: 100 Isle of Capri Blvd., Isle of Capri Casino Ballroom
- Date: Monday, March 1 & Tuesday, March 2
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- REGISTER HERE
Ongoing vaccine appointments
BOOSTER CLINICS
Randolph County
Those who received their first Pfizer dose on Jan. 29 should return for their second dose.
- County: Randolph
- Place: Riley Pavilion at Rothwell Park
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 24
- Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You should arrive at the same time you were scheduled at the first dose clinic.
Audrain County
Those who received their first dose on Jan. 29 at the Mexico Memorial Airport should return for their second dose.
- County: Audrain
- Place: Indoors at the Mexico Area Family YMCA
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 25
- Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 8 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with A
- 8:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with B
- 9 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with C
- 9:30 a.m. arrival – Those with the last names beginning with D
- 10 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with E through F
- 10:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with G
- 11 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with H through I
- 11:30 a.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with J through K
- 12 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with L through M
- 12:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with N through O
- 1 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with P through Q
- 1:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with R through S
- 2 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with T
- 2:30 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with U through V
- 3 p.m. arrival – Those with last names beginning with W through Z
Cole County
Those who received their first vaccine dose on Feb. 5 at The Linc should return for their second dose.
- County: Cole
- Place: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St, Jefferson City
- Date: Friday, Feb. 26
- Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You should arrive at the same time you were scheduled at the first dose clinic.
Phelps County
Those who received their first dose at the events Feb. 4 and 5 should return to the same location at the same appointment time. All appointments have been combined into a single day.
- Place: Phelps Health/ Missouri University of Science & Technology Parking Lot 1, Innovation Dr., Rolla
- Date: Friday, Feb. 26
- Time: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Individuals with appointments scheduled on Thursday should come at the same time on Friday (If their appointment is at 8 a.m. on Thursday, they will now come at 8 a.m. on Friday).