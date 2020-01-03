0101 GPNEWS 630

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
UPDATE: Suspect in Fulton officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
UPDATE: Suspect in Fulton officer-involved shooting dies from injuries
FULTON - The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Fulton on Monday has died. The suspect was in intensive care after the shooting that happened behind McIntire Elementary School....
University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
University of Missouri sued over basketball player's case
COLUMBIA (AP) - Two women are suing the...
Parents facing availability barriers for childcare centers in mid-Missouri
Parents facing availability barriers for childcare centers in mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Tara Frasher said she and her...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Fayette suspect arraigned for murder and armed criminal action charges
Fayette suspect arraigned for murder and armed criminal action charges
FAYETTE - A suspect in the Fayette homicide was arraigned in Howard County Friday morning. Alfredo Demario Hicks Jr. is facing charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action after...
Missouri Dept. of Conservation agent finds deer wrapped in Saran Wrap
Missouri Dept. of Conservation agent finds deer wrapped in Saran Wrap
STEELVILLE - The Missouri Department of...
Columbia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 goals
Columbia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 goals
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Chamber of Commerce...
St. Joseph man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
St. Joseph man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 42-year-old St. Joseph...
UPDATE: Moberly man charged after police say he robbed gas station at gunpoint
UPDATE: Moberly man charged after police say he robbed gas station at gunpoint
MOBERLY - Prosecutors filed charges against a...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed into the postseason with a more complete team than last year, when their defense let them down in an AFC title game loss to New England. Their...
Mizzou men's basketball extends win streak to four
Mizzou men's basketball extends win streak to four
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's basketball team...
Chiefs finish season with win, claim 2-seed in AFC
Chiefs finish season with win, claim 2-seed in AFC
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0101 GPNEWS 630
Share: