0116gpnewspm

Hundreds of Columbia customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole
Hundreds of Columbia customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole
COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia reporter hundreds of residents were without power Friday afternoon in east central Columbia, in the Benton-Stephens area. The outage was reported...
Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Walmart...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
Columbia Fire Department gives safety tips for your home this winter
Columbia Fire Department gives safety tips for your home this winter
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Fire Department is...
Boone Hospital Center to host job fair after Pinnacle Hospital closes
Boone Hospital Center to host job fair after Pinnacle Hospital closes
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center will hold a...
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop to the ground whenever they hear gunshots. In 2019 alone, three homicides happened about a block away from their home. "My son was riding his bike...
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
Weather
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one day, on Friday January 17, 2020. Please stay tuned and keep checking back for...
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
***This is an outdated post from December...
Sports
COLUMBIA - Reggie Perry had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an easy 72-45 victory over Missouri. Perry has now collected nine double-doubles this season and has 18 for his...
COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Mario McKinney Jr....
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — From small-town Ohio...
