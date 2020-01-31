0119amnews

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
MU places hold on university-sponsored travel to China
MU places hold on university-sponsored travel to China
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday afternoon university-sponsored travel to China is banned until further notice . This comes after the CDC issued a level three travel...
92-year-old Columbia sculptor hoping to make more busts for Chiefs Hall of Honor
92-year-old Columbia sculptor hoping to make more busts for Chiefs Hall of Honor
COLUMBIA - If you've lived in Missouri long...
If Missouri follows trend, some marijuana licenses will sell
If Missouri follows trend, some marijuana licenses will sell
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri has awarded licenses...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
MU places hold on university-sponsored travel to China
MU places hold on university-sponsored travel to China
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday afternoon university-sponsored travel to China is banned until further notice . This comes after the CDC issued a level three travel...
State Tech breaks ground on new facilities
State Tech breaks ground on new facilities
LINN - State Technical College of Missouri...
Fulton Police arrest man in domestic disturbance incident
Fulton Police arrest man in domestic disturbance incident
FULTON - Trent Parker, a Fulton resident, was...
92-year-old Columbia sculptor hoping to make more busts for Chiefs Hall of Honor
92-year-old Columbia sculptor hoping to make more busts for Chiefs Hall of Honor
COLUMBIA - If you've lived in Missouri long...
If Missouri follows trend, some marijuana licenses will sell
If Missouri follows trend, some marijuana licenses will sell
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri has awarded licenses...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system between January 22-24, 2020.** MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Rockbridge Beats The Kewpies 70-27
Rockbridge Beats The Kewpies 70-27
COLUMBIA, MO - Tonight the Rock Bridge Bruins girls basketball hosted the Hickman Kewpies. Rock Bridge led 15 points by half time, but pulled away ending at 70-27. Rock Bridge takes on the Francis...
Benabid leads Cougars past Owls, Columbia College wins 59-54
Benabid leads Cougars past Owls, Columbia College wins 59-54
FULTON, MO - The Columbia College Cougars...
No. 15 ranked Cougars fall to Owls
No. 15 ranked Cougars fall to Owls
FULTON, MO - The 15th ranked Columbia College...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0119amnews
Share: