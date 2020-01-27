0125gpnewspm

Facebook
Former Coffee Zone owner sentenced to four years for marijuana trafficking
COLUMBIA - The former owner of Columbia coffee shop Coffee Zone was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison without parole for his role in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana. ...
Denied applicant hopes more locals can be involved in medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - Paula Shuh, a Columbia business...
Columbia reacts to the passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
CALABASAS - Yesterday, the sports community...
Familiar faces asking for coroner reform
JEFFERSON CITY - Senate bill 554, the Missouri Coroner bill, is back on the floor, and Jay Minor is back for his third year fighting for justice for his son, Jayke Minor, who died in 2011. ...
Former Coffee Zone owner sentenced to four years for marijuana trafficking
COLUMBIA - The former owner of Columbia coffee...
Betsy DeVos speaks about education at Federalist Society convention
JEFFERSON CITY -- U.S Secretary of Education...
Denied applicant hopes more locals can be involved in medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - Paula Shuh, a Columbia business...
Columbia reacts to the passing of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
CALABASAS - Yesterday, the sports community...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with snow accumulation of 4-7" in central Missouri since Thursday afternoon. ...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Justin Smith inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD - Former Jefferson City High School, University of Missouri and NFL star defensive end Justin Smith has been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in Springfield. Smith played...
Porter Jr. barely falls short of double-double in Denver win
DENVER - Michael Porter Jr. finished one...
Blues enter second half on fire and in first place
ST. LOUIS - The defending Stanley Cup Champion...
