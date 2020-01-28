0126 ALEXA WX 530

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
BREAKING: One person killed in construction accident in Jefferson City
BREAKING: One person killed in construction accident in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police confirmed one person died in a workplace accident involving a retaining wall on Tuesday. The accident took place off of Missouri Boulevard at a construction site near the...
Possible coronavirus patient quarantined in Kansas
Possible coronavirus patient quarantined in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence hospital...
Parson appoints new member to Missouri education board
Parson appoints new member to Missouri education board
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Number of children on Medicaid in Missouri continues to drop
Number of children on Medicaid in Missouri continues to drop
JEFFERSON CITY-- The decline of children covered by Medicaid in Missouri has left some lawmakers questioning the Department of Social Services why there is a decrease in people on state-assisted...
BREAKING: One person killed in construction accident in Jefferson City
BREAKING: One person killed in construction accident in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police confirmed one person...
Possible coronavirus patient quarantined in Kansas
Possible coronavirus patient quarantined in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence hospital...
Former MU professor, KOMU news director Rod Gelatt dies
Former MU professor, KOMU news director Rod Gelatt dies
COLUMBIA - Missouri School of Journalism...
Woman arrested for cold murder case in Miller County
Woman arrested for cold murder case in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman for...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system between January 22-24, 2020.** MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Columbia College senior Travis Line named AMC athlete of the week
Columbia College senior Travis Line named AMC athlete of the week
COLUMBIA - Travis Line, a senior middle distant runner from Columbia College is named the American Midwest Conference Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week following his performance at the Snow...
Justin Smith inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Justin Smith inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD - Former Jefferson City High...
Porter Jr. barely falls short of double-double in Denver win
Porter Jr. barely falls short of double-double in Denver win
DENVER - Michael Porter Jr. finished one...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
0126 ALEXA WX 530
Share: