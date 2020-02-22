Facebook
Three arrested after car chase Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY — Police arrested three people after a Saturday afternoon robbery led to a car chase, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Police...
Medical marijuana would lead to failed drug test under Senate proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters...
First Ward council candidates discuss neighborhood issues
COLUMBIA – Several First Ward...
MU students raise money for cancer research
COLUMBIA - Dozens of MU students gathered to raise money for cancer research Saturday. Mizzou's Relay for Life raised over $7,300 for the American Cancer Society to use toward research and...
Three arrested after car chase Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY — Police arrested three...
Medical marijuana would lead to failed drug test under Senate proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters...
Meth still a Missouri problem, but now it comes from Mexico
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri...
Columbia bicyclists enjoy warm weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is getting a break from...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Mizzou baseball defeats Utah
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Utah Utes 3-2 on Saturday. The Tigers edged out the Utes in a close game thanks to Brandt Belk and Peter Zimmerman. Zimmerman and Belk both...
Mizzou wrestling defeats No. 21 Iowa State
COLUMBIA, MO - The Missouri Tigers defeated...
Mizzou track has 7 first place finishers in Missouri Collegiate Challenge
COLUMBIA, MO - The Missouri Tigers hosted the...
0128amwx
