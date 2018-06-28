0131 snow2

BOONE COUNTY - With all the warmer temperatures across the area lately, it's easy to forget that this time last year mid-Missouri was experiencing a blizzard some nicknamed "Snowmageddon."

About 18 inches of snow dumped on mid-Missouri, with 17.5 falling in Columbia. It took Jefferson City Public Works 12 days to clear it, and it wasn't cheap. It cost $250,000 to clean it all up-- and $100,000 just in salt alone.

The one-year anniversary comes February 1, 2012, but Tuesday afternoon, Stephens Lake Park was buzzing with people running, walking their dogs, and even fishing. It was the same scene at many other local parks.

One mid-Missourian says this weather is expected from the unpredictable state of Missouri. Troy Hall said, "This seems like it's one of the mildest winters that I can remember. Being in Missouri, you're used to either terrible winters or fairly mild ones, but this has been amazing."

The Old Farmer's Almanac says the temperatures will drop and to expect snow in the month of February. Stay with KOMU 8 Weather Team for the most accurate weather information.