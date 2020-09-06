0201gpnews

Facebook
COVID-19 restrictions impact on Labor Day weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Labor Day weekend in downtown Columbia looks different this year. The citywide mandate requires bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 9 p.m. and close at 10 p.m....
Travelers head through Ozarkland on way to Labor Day destinations
KINGDOM CITY - People from all over the...
Saturday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County breaks single-day record with 221 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
News
COVID-19 restrictions impact on Labor Day weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Labor Day weekend in downtown Columbia looks different this year. The citywide mandate requires bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 9 p.m. and close at 10 p.m....
Judge recommends criminal count dismissal in duck boat case
KCUR-FM - A federal magistrate judge has...
Travelers head through Ozarkland on way to Labor Day destinations
KINGDOM CITY - People from all over the...
One dead after incident in Miller County
ROCKY MOUNT - The Miller County Sheriff's...
CPS announces Grab-and-Go meal plan for the fall
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools ' new meal...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Chiefs keep most of Super Bowl team intact on cut-down day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are content to defend their Super Bowl title largely with the team that won it. After signing a handful of veteran free agents during an...
All three phases chip in as Rock Bridge football shuts out Smith-Cotton
SEDALIA - In its first-ever game in the...
Battle beats Capital City despite 'mental mistakes'
COLUMBIA - After just the second game of the...
Contests
