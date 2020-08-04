0205gpwxam

Facebook
Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon
JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday of attempting to purchase with Bitcoin on the dark web a chemical weapon capable of killing hundreds of people. Jason...
Pettis County sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases over last two weeks
SEDALIA — The latest numbers from Pettis...
EXCLUSIVE: Governor hopeful Nicole Galloway discusses primaries and general election
COLUMBIA — It's primary day in Missouri...
News
Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon
JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday of attempting to purchase with Bitcoin on the dark web a chemical weapon capable of killing hundreds of people. Jason...
Huge explosion rocks Beirut, injuring thousands across Lebanese capital
(CNN) -- A massive explosion ripped through...
Pettis County sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases over last two weeks
SEDALIA — The latest numbers from Pettis...
One dead after Cole County crash
COLE COUNTY- One woman was pronounced dead...
A Brighter Tomorrow - Depression
The American Psychiatric Association defines...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
Cardinals player Yadier Molina tests positive for COVID-19
ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina announced on social media on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post he said, "Good morning I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even...
13 Cardinals staff, players, test positive for COVID-19 ; series delayed
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven St. Louis...
UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, three players test positive
MILWAUKEE ( KSDK ) — The...
Contests
