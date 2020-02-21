0210ALEXAWX

Facebook
Former Camden County's Sheriff's deputy sentenced in federal court
JEFFERSON CITY - Leonard Jerome Wilson, 41, a former Camden County Sheriff's deputy, was sentenced to 8 years of federal prison without parole on Thursday for receiving child pornography. He was...
POLICE: Man stole ambulance after leading police on chase
COLUMBIA - A man is in police custody after...
Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about...
Empower Missouri aims to reintroduce tax credit for low-income housing
COLUMBIA - Empower Missouri spearheaded a letter to Gov. Mike Parson to try to reinstate a tax incentive program for affordable housing. The letter was signed by more than 150 people and groups to...
School bus crash in Columbia leaves one injured
COLUMBIA - A head-on collision between a...
Former Camden County's Sheriff's deputy sentenced in federal court
JEFFERSON CITY - Leonard Jerome Wilson, 41, a...
POLICE: Man stole ambulance after leading police on chase
COLUMBIA - A man is in police custody after...
Jefferson City man arrested inside of Schulte's grocery store
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
No. 18 Tigers fall to No. 5 Wildcats
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA - The 18th ranked Missouri Tigers fell to the 5th ranked Arizona Wildcats, 2-0. The game was scoreless through three and a half innings until Arizona's Jessie Harper had a solo...
Blues defeat Coyotes, second consecutive shutout
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues defeated the...
Columbia College Men fall to Eutectics on Senior Night
COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars...
