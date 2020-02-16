Facebook
Rock Bridge students start discussion on gun violence
Rock Bridge students start discussion on gun violence
COLUMBIA – Members of Rock Bridge High School’s Students Demand Action group hosted a forum Sunday where local leaders answered questions about gun violence and the status of gun...
Teen dies in Laclede County car accident
Teen dies in Laclede County car accident
LACEDE COUNTY- One teen died and three others...
Missouri police chief arrested, charged with assault
Missouri police chief arrested, charged with assault
CAMDEN COUNTY — Linn Creek, Missouri...
Various narcotics siezed from Vienna home, woman arrested
Various narcotics siezed from Vienna home, woman arrested
VIENNA- On Thursday, February 13, Task Force...
Police arrest 2 teens in connection with fatal shooting
Police arrest 2 teens in connection with fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (AP) — Two teenagers...
No injuries after fire at unoccupied home in Hallsville
No injuries after fire at unoccupied home in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE- A house fire broke out off North...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the end of the week. WEDNESDAY PRECIPITATION Snow will...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Battlehawks suffer first loss in franchise history
Battlehawks suffer first loss in franchise history
HOUSTON - After a week-long run of dominance, the St. Louis Battlehawks' all-time franchise win percentage dropped 50 points on Sunday evening with the worst loss in franchise history, a 28-24...
Blues allow late goal, lose to Predators again
Blues allow late goal, lose to Predators again
NASHVILLE - After gathering a loose puck along...
Mizzou women's basketball falls to Florida
Mizzou women's basketball falls to Florida
COLUMBIA - After keeping the game somewhat...
Share: