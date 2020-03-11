0215gpwxpm

Facebook
MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
MU students attend conference where attendee tested positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - A person who attended NICAR20, an investigative journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested positive for COVID-19. More than two dozen MU students and faculty...
EmVP: A new coffee shop with a special mission
EmVP: A new coffee shop with a special mission
COLUMBIA - Love Coffee is not your typical...
Kansas City Biden supporters excited about state win
Kansas City Biden supporters excited about state win
KANSAS CITY - A small but enthusiastic crowd...
News
Meet mid-Missouri's spelling bee champion
Meet mid-Missouri's spelling bee champion
COLUMBIA - Quizzing, studying and memorization...
Live Blog: Biden wins Missouri presidential primary
Live Blog: Biden wins Missouri presidential primary
COLUMBIA - At 7:01 p.m. the Associated Press...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Columbia College senior named AMC Pitcher of the Week
Columbia College senior named AMC Pitcher of the Week
COLUMBIA- After the Cougars won four of six this past weekend at the 2020 Gulf Shores Invitational, Columbia College senior pitcher, Kaitlyn Nottelmann, received honors as the American Midwest...
Cheer squad looks to get to the top of the Summit in first year as gym
Cheer squad looks to get to the top of the Summit in first year as gym
OSAGE BEACH - A cheerleading gym that has been...
Mizzou softball sweeps Ole Miss
Mizzou softball sweeps Ole Miss
COLUMBIA - After winning the opening SEC...
0215gpwxpm
Share: